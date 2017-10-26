The Roxbury Motel offers a splash of whimsy in New York’s Catskills

As each New York State delegate entered, they couldn't help but look up.



"Wow, that's nuts!"

"Who would think of that?"

"He's right, I'm actually inside a coconut cream pie!"

Some from Albany, others from New York City, a few worked directly under Governor Andrew Cuomo; no matter, even the most serious of the suits had to smile. However, as more and more crowded into the room and gasped at the ceiling of curly meringue and Gilligan's Island-esque décor, it became almost impossible to take a good selfie.

The Amadeus Bride suite in The Roxbury Motel. The Roxbury Motel

The man who did think of Maryann's Coconut Cream Pie, Gregory Henderson, opened the doors to more suites: Angel Hair, the room with the three-dimensional, billowing Farrah Fawcett silhouette over the bed, the Rococo splendour of Amadeus's Bride and The Final Frontier, a two-storey room Sir Patrick Stewart would no doubt reserve should he find himself in the Catskill region.



As the delegates walked back to their purring tour bus parked just beyond the Roxbury, the topic of conversation was that this tucked-away, little boutique motel could easily be called kitsch, but it has somehow transcended that label.

The Roxbury Motel in New York’s Catskills region. The Roxbury Motel

"Kitsch can be wonderful, but it can have a cheesy connotation," Mr. Henderson said to the delegate that handles the I Love New York branding. "My word is whimsical."



However, the day before I crashed the delegates' tour, events had conspired against me: After unpacking my things in Miss Kitty's Saloon – resplendent in walls of red flocked wallpaper lit by a ceiling fixture fashioned from a corset – I'd flicked on the television. On a channel called Comet, I'd watched a female space vampire sporting a wild beehive hairdo drink all of Dennis Hopper's blood.

Gregory Henderson (left) and Joseph Massa, owners of The Roxbury Motel. The Roxbury Motel

But if this were just a tacky tourist trap, the little 10-room motel that Mr. Henderson and his partner, Joseph Massa, took over in 2004 would not have enjoyed three expansions (culminating in 2012 with a stand-alone bungalow, the Digs, which offers archeological artifacts, secret rooms and a fish tank with Cleopatra's sarcophagus built into the shower wall) and singlehandedly turned the sleepy hamlet of Roxbury, N.Y., into an international destination.



No, the Roxbury has tapped into something with deep roots in the Catskills: fantasy, pure and simple, which was served up for decades at Grossinger's, Kutsher's, the Grand Hotel and a dozen other megaresorts Jewish New Yorkers enjoyed until the 1980s or thereabouts. And since both Mr. Henderson and Mr. Massa come from a theatre background – both actors, Mr. Massa once built sets and Mr. Henderson took a one-man show to 17 cities – this dynamic duo couldn't be more suited to their newest role: the construction of an entirely new, companion property two miles away, the Roxbury at Stratton Falls, which involves the restoration of an Italianate mansion.



The Ira Hicks house, soon to be the home of The Roxbury at Stratton Falls. Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

On a warm, sunny day last week, Mr. Henderson explained to your humble Architourist that Ira Hicks built the handsome 1848 home after establishing a post office and general store at the top of the falls. Stratton Falls, he continued, was named by the original landowners, Joseph and Samuel Stratton, who fought alongside George Washington in the Revolutionary War. After receiving this parcel of land as payment, the brothers built a mill. Naturally, other businesses followed.

"So, all of the themes for the seven guest rooms that are going to go in the mansion are inspired by the original businesses that used to be here," he said. "So there's the Beautiful Blacksmith, the Pampered Postmaster [and] the Dashing Haberdasher."

Miss Kitty’s Saloon, in the original Roxbury Motel property. The Roxbury Motel

And, unlike other homes that I've toured from this era, this one wasn't mouldering or smelly. "It needs a lot of work, but it's in pretty good shape," Mr. Henderson said. "I mean, it's Antebellum."



But, always looking to one-up themselves, Mr. Henderson and Mr. Massa have decided that having the original cupola rebuilt from scratch or restoring the historic mansion isn't enough. Working with architect Eddie Villaruz, who designed a new palace for Michael Jackson just before the singer passed away, the Enchanted Forest will feature five purpose-built buildings – three semi-detached guesthouses and two detached – that will feature fairies, Dracula, superheroes (Wonder Woman's Weekend Home) and the movie Lost Horizon.

The Angel Hair suite of The Roxbury Motel. The Roxbury Motel

There will even be a guesthouse with an astronomy theme. Called Galileo's Gate, it starts with the Renaissance on the main floor, Mr. Henderson explains, "and then you go up to the second level that is an alien world guarded by four aliens that are 14 feet-tall, then you keep going up the staircase to a glass observation dome so you can look at stars at night."



Just a stone's throw away, a pathway will lead guests down to a rock-shielded nature trail that will take them to the base of the waterfall. "We wouldn't have wanted to do Hogwarts in town – and never did I dream that we would be doing this anyway – you want to fit in with the local architecture."

Gregory Henderson on the nature path at the site of The Roxbury at Stratton Falls. Dave LeBlanc/The Globe and Mail

Despite the 147 pages of plans spread across the table in the mansion's kitchen and, outside, nothing but a few patches of scrub cleared away by workers wielding chainsaws, Mr. Henderson assures me the project will open in 18 months. And those same state delegates – some directly responsible for granting the $1.3-million that made much of it possible – will return to find a fantasyland in the forest that also makes real life cash registers ring.

Editor's note: The author received discounted accommodations from the Roxbury. The owners did not review or approve this article.