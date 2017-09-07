Family finds their urban paradise near St. Clair subway

140 BALMORAL AVE., TORONTO

ASKING PRICE $2,995,000

SELLING PRICE $2,760,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $1.1-million (2003); $420,000 (1986)

TAXES $12,954 (2017)

DAYS ON THE MARKET 40

CO-OP AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: Clients of agent Ira Jelinek spent a short stint living in the Kingsway, but yearned to move back to the core, closer to a higher concentration of urban attractions. The family's three-month search ended in late July, landing them at this five-bedroom house about a 10-minute walk from St. Clair subway station.

What They Got: This 3,250-square-foot house with a brick façade sits on a 30-by-113-foot lot. There's parking by the front yard and a private yard around the rear.

Inside, there are gas fireplaces and hardwood floors in the living and family rooms. From the family room, there are sliding patio doors to the back yard. There is a formal dining room and a renovated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

Laundry facilities are located on the second floor, along with a master suite with a third fireplace, his and her closets and one of four bathrooms.

There's a recreation area in the basement.

The Agent's Take: "You're in the heart of the city; it takes five to 10 minutes to get downtown [by car] or walk to St. Clair," Mr. Jelinek said. "It's a prime location and close to the subway as well."

"It's pretty standard, classic and traditional," Mr. Jelinek says. "The original structure is from the early 1900s, but it's been updated here and there throughout time."