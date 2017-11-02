Toronto home sales slow as sellers look to spring

An air of trepidation continues to hang over the Toronto area's fall real estate market.

House hunters waver if they don't feel they are getting a solid deal; homeowners who are considering a sale are already looking toward the spring.

Patrick Rocca of Bosley Real Estate Ltd. says the fall sales were quite lively to start but the action beginning to slow. New listings are dwindling and the phones are quieter.

In the Leaside and Davisville neighbourhoods, he places the tempo about midway between the torrid pace of the spring and the stagnation of the summer.

In the spring, a desirable house in those areas might have drawn more than a dozen serious bidders and at least one outrageous offer. The same house today might get four or five bids, Mr. Rocca says, but two of those will be lowball offers and the others will be strong but not mind-blowing. "You're not getting the craziness."

Mr. Rocca recently listed a house for sale in the "sweet spot" around $1.5-million and received one bid on the night scheduled for reviewing offers. In the spring the same house would have sold for $1.8-million, he says.

House hunters are willing to enter competition for a good house, he says, but they resist being swept away by emotion. "It just seems that buyers are still a bit apprehensive."

On one recent offer, the two top bids each contained a snag. In one case the offer was conditional, and in the other, the closing date didn't line up with the seller's.

Mr. Rocca returned to the agents representing the bidders to gingerly ask if either were willing to bend. Many buyers are not in the mood to go through a second round of bidding. In the end, the seller did strike an agreement with one of the parties.

"You can't be too heavy-handed. Buyers are prepared to walk," he says. "You've got to work a little longer and a little harder at the transaction."

Mr. Rocca does believe that some buyers will try to secure a deal before new rules surrounding a "stress test" for mortgage lending come into effect on Jan. 1. The national banking regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions, unveiled the new guidelines this month.

He anticipates that many buyers will seek out loans from alternate lenders so that they can stretch their budget towards buying a larger or more expensive home.

In Mr. Rocca's opinion, buyers are often unwilling to compromise on the size of a house because moving up to a larger place is often the catalyst for house hunting in the first place.

"If you need three bedrooms, you need three bedrooms. If you're looking for four, you're probably moving from a three."

Mr. Rocca says most of the homeowners who are calling now to have their homes evaluated are looking ahead to the new year. He advises sellers to hold off listing if they can because he expects the spring market – which will kick off in late January or early February – to be more robust.

In Durham Region, east of Toronto, Shawn Lackie of Coldwell Banker-R.M.R. Real Estate says the market is more balanced than it has been for the past couple of years but houses are still selling briskly if the asking price is in keeping with a more moderate market. "Sanity has returned."

He estimates the pace of sales at just under 20 properties a day in Durham, which includes Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Courtice, Bowmanville, Port Perry and Uxbridge. "If a place is priced properly, there is great interest and – in some cases – multiple offers that end up bringing more than asking."

If the asking price is too rich, he adds, properties tend to sit for 30 to 60 days before the price is reduced. If the discount is reasonable, the house usually sells within 14 days, he says.

Mr. Lackie has not seen a spate of new listings in recent weeks, which leads him to reckon that some sellers are waiting to see if the madness will resume. Buyers, meanwhile, are skeptical about the recovery so far and want to wait until they see a trend is well-established.

Economist David Madani of Capital Economics warns that, over the longer term, the rate of home ownership could tumble in Canada.

The most recent census data from Statistics Canada indicates that the national home ownership rate is already declining, Mr. Madani points out, and he expects the trend to continue.

The latest numbers show a decline since 2011 in the rate of home ownership across nearly all age groups. The exception was in the 65-and-older age group, which saw an increased rate of home ownership. The dip in the national rate has been driven partly by the largest and most expensive markets of Toronto and Vancouver, he adds.

For the majority of mortgaged home owners in Toronto and Vancouver, housing has remained affordable thanks to easing credit conditions, which have supported housing's virtuous cycle of rising prices, growing wealth and increases in spending, Mr. Madani says.

"Looking ahead, with interest rates rising and bank lending regulations to be tightened further next year, this virtuous cycle might turn to a vicious cycle of falling house prices, shrinking wealth and declines in spending."

About 38 per cent of mortgaged home owners in Toronto and Vancouver are vulnerable to factors such as higher interest rates, tighter mortgage rules or stricter household debt servicing regulations, he warns.