Two buyers take shine to Rouge Bijou suite

1 UPPER DUKE CRES., NO. 413, MARKHAM

ASKING PRICE $399,800

SELLING PRICE $426,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICES $309,000 (2012); $289,000 (June, 2010); $226,213 (April, 2010)

TAXES $2,451 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Five

LISTING AGENT Ira Jelinek, Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The Action: This one-bedroom-plus-den suite was the only residence available for sale at the Rouge Bijou building late in September, so the sellers set on a full week of marketing prior to reviewing any offers. The payoff for accommodating 60 showings was two offers.

"We decided to list it low and play the game, so we ended up getting what we wanted," agent Ira Jelinek said.

What They Got: As this mid-rise building was built less than a decade ago, this 795-square-foot suite still feels current with nine-foot ceilings, granite kitchen counters and stainless-steel appliances, as well as hardwood floors in the den and entertaining area by the balcony.

Conveniences consist of ensuite laundry machines and two four-piece bathrooms, including one in a master with a walk-in closet, plus a locker and parking.

Monthly fees of $463 pay for water, heating and 24-hour concierge, as well as maintenance of a gym, virtual golf facilities, party room and rooftop deck.

The Agent's Take: "The den could be used as another bedroom, and you rarely find a one-bedroom-plus-den with two full washrooms, sometimes you get a two-piece and a four-piece bathroom," Mr. Jelinek said.

"In the area, [developers are also] starting to build a lot of large buildings, so the [buyers] … preferred to have the smaller building with lower maintenance fees."