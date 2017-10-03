Brisk condo sales fuel Greater Vancouver housing market

Brisk condo sales are driving Greater Vancouver's real estate market while the pace of price gains has slowed to a crawl in the once-mighty segment of detached houses.

The benchmark price for condos sold in September reached $635,800, up 21.7 per cent from the same month last year, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said Tuesday. The benchmark price is an industry representation of the typical home sold in an area.

Carrick: Here's a way renting beats owning a home by miles

Story continues below advertisement

For subscribers: A mom asks: Is this the right investment for a financially stressed millennial?

In the market for detached houses, the region's benchmark price of $1,617,300 is up 2.9 per cent from a year earlier.

The number of condos changing hands in September rose to 1,451, up 19.1 per cent from the same month last year. There were 852 sales of detached properties last month for a 27.9-per-cent gain from a year earlier.

But sales in September, 2016, were soft largely due to the B.C. government's 15-per-cent tax on foreign buyers in the Vancouver region. That tax took effect in August, 2016.

Compared with three years earlier, last month's condo sales climbed 22.1 per cent while detached-property transactions fell 32.9 per cent on the Multiple Listing Service.

"Detached homes made up 30 per cent of all sales in September and represented 62 per cent of all the homes listed for sale on the MLS," board president Jill Oudil said in a statement. "This dynamic has slowed the pace of upward pressure that we've seen on detached home prices in our market over the last few years."

The wealth effect in the Vancouver region's housing market is forecast to diminish in the years ahead.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Strong price growth encourages developers to build. And as prices go up, people feel wealthier and they do things like buy a new car or they may renovate because they feel richer," said Simon Woodcock, associate professor of economics at Simon Fraser University. "There is a lessening of the growth in that wealth effect."

The recent influx of Albertans to British Columbia is predicted to taper off, too.

"The slowdown in the oil business meant that a lot of people who had moved to Alberta for that kind of work ended up going elsewhere, including coming to B.C.," Mr. Woodcock said. "Hiring has been pretty strong in B.C., but there is a limit."