Fast sale short-circuits Vancouver condo's open house

1308 HORNBY ST., UNIT 501, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $998,000

SELLING PRICE $1.05-million

DAYS ON MARKET Five

TAXES $2,046.47

MAINTENANCE FEE $413.83

LISTING AGENT Matt and Adam Scalena, Century 21 In Town Realty

The Action: The sellers were the first owners of the unit, and they lived in it. Listing agent Matt Scalena showed the condo to several buyers at the agent's open house on a Thursday and received an offer right away. Because it was a good offer, they cancelled the open house scheduled for the Saturday. The buyers plan on living in the condo.

"There was a decent turnout to the sneak peak and the weather was great, allowing the home to fully showcase its large patio space," Mr. Scalena says. "The key features were the huge outdoor space, a great newer building and in a fantastic location in south downtown."

What They Got: The 935-square-foot, two-bedroom and den corner unit has floor-to-ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with stone countertops, a big 400-square-foot balcony and an ensuite bathroom off a large master bedroom.

The Concert Properties building, built in 2014, allows pets and rentals, and is within walking distance of the sea wall and shops. The unit includes parking.

The Agent's Take: "South downtown is an area that is set to transform over the next couple of years with many new developments like Vancouver House, Burrard Place, Tate on Howe and 1335 Howe," Mr. Scalena says. "The large outdoor space made this property unique, but it was also the location that had potential buyers excited."