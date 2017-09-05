Greater Vancouver housing market roars ahead as condos, townhouses gain

The market for condos and townhouses has roared ahead in Greater Vancouver despite a provincial tax and rising interest rates.

The average price of condos sold last month in the region reached $659,375, up 24.7 per cent from August, 2016, the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver said Tuesday.

In the townhouse segment, the average price in August climbed 21 per cent over the previous year to $883,428. By contrast, the price for the area's detached houses sold last month averaged $1.61-million, up 9.8 per cent from a year earlier.

The region has experienced price jumps despite the B.C. government's imposition of a 15-per-cent tax on foreign home buyers in August, 2016, and increases in Canadian mortgage rates this summer.

In recent years, detached properties have led the way in price gains, but condos and townhouses have been the strongest performers this year.

"First-time home buyers have led a surge this summer in demand in our condominium and town home markets," board president Jill Oudil said in a statement. "Homes priced between $350,000 and $750,000 have been subject to intense competition and multiple offers across the region."

Sales volume across Greater Vancouver rose 22.3 per cent over the past year to 3,043 total transactions last month. Sales in August were 19.6 per cent above the 10-year average for that month.

Total listings have risen 3.5 per cent over the past year.

The benchmark price, which is the industry's representation of typical homes sold, touched a record high of $1,029,700 for all residential housing types last month – 9.4 per cent higher than a year earlier.

There were a wide range of benchmark prices last month for condos, including $252,000 in Maple Ridge and $373,600 in Pitt Meadows on the lower end, compared with $787,400 on Vancouver's west side and $1.13-million in West Vancouver on the higher end.

Benchmark prices for townhouses in August ranged from $508,100 in Maple Ridge to $1.25-million on Vancouver's west side.