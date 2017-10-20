Investors flock to renovated Vancouver condo

LISTING 833 Seymour St., Unit 3304, Vancouver

LISTING PRICE $1.449-million

SELLING PRICE $1.428-million

Story continues below advertisement

DAYS ON MARKET Four

TAXES $2,991.78

MAINTENANCE FEE $359.46

LISTING AGENT Nicolas Blachette, Sutton Group West Coast

The Action: The sellers lived in the condo for two years and decided to sell to move into a bigger home. Listing agent Nicolas Blachette says about half the people that viewed the unit were investors. The buyers plan on using it part time and renting it out as well.

"The building is ideal for investment as it is located in a dynamic part of the downtown core," Mr. Blachette says.

What They Got: The corner unit in the Capitol Residences in downtown Vancouver has 1,052 square feet of living space with two bedrooms and den.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The unit has been completely renovated with Scavolini kitchen, Bosh and Smeg appliances, new bathrooms, oak flooring and a redesigned den.

Views face northwest and the suite includes air conditioning and two balconies.

The tower has concierge, a fitness centre, meeting rooms and high-speed elevators.

The Agent's Take: "This home took just over a month to sell after about 25 groups went to see it," Mr. Blachette says. "The sales to listing ratio downtown is still very strong, with 57 per cent of homes selling for September, with 414 homes on the market and 238 sales recorded."