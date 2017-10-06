 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Quick close seals the deal for luxury downtown Vancouver unit

DONE DEALS

Quick close seals the deal for luxury downtown Vancouver unit

838 W. HASTINGS ST., UNIT 2102, VANCOUVER

Kerry Gold
Special to The Globe and Mail

838 W. HASTINGS ST., UNIT 2102, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $2.798-million

SELLING PRICE $2.6-million

Story continues below advertisement

DAYS ON THE MARKET 9

TAXES $6,505

MAINTENANCE FEE $1,204

LISTING AGENT Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest West Realty

What They Got: This 2,049-square-foot unit is in the luxury Jameson House building downtown, near Coal Harbour, built in 2011.

The two-bedroom with den unit has two and a half bathrooms, a large balcony with views of ocean, mountains and Stanley Park, and Travertine and oak flooring throughout.

It also has built-in stereo, adjustable counter heights, and Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances in the kitchen.

Story continues below advertisement

The condo comes with two parking stalls, valet and concierge service.

The Agent's Take: The seller paid $1.960-million for the unit in 2014 and sold this summer for $2.6-million. The seller accepted the offer because the buyer agreed to a quick closing date with no conditions, listing agent Paul Albrighton says. As well, there were comparable listings under $3-million at the time.

The Action: The unit was shown to five different groups within the first week, to local and international buyers. An offer was accepted after about two weeks of marketing.

Report an error
About the Author
Kerry Gold
Real estate writer

Kerry Gold is a born and bred Vancouverite, and knows her city well. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.