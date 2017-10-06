Quick close seals the deal for luxury downtown Vancouver unit

838 W. HASTINGS ST., UNIT 2102, VANCOUVER

LISTING PRICE $2.798-million

SELLING PRICE $2.6-million

DAYS ON THE MARKET 9

TAXES $6,505

MAINTENANCE FEE $1,204

LISTING AGENT Paul Albrighton, Re/Max Crest West Realty

What They Got: This 2,049-square-foot unit is in the luxury Jameson House building downtown, near Coal Harbour, built in 2011.

The two-bedroom with den unit has two and a half bathrooms, a large balcony with views of ocean, mountains and Stanley Park, and Travertine and oak flooring throughout.

It also has built-in stereo, adjustable counter heights, and Gaggenau and Sub-Zero appliances in the kitchen.

The condo comes with two parking stalls, valet and concierge service.

The Agent's Take: The seller paid $1.960-million for the unit in 2014 and sold this summer for $2.6-million. The seller accepted the offer because the buyer agreed to a quick closing date with no conditions, listing agent Paul Albrighton says. As well, there were comparable listings under $3-million at the time.

The Action: The unit was shown to five different groups within the first week, to local and international buyers. An offer was accepted after about two weeks of marketing.