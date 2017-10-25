Air Canada profit beats Street on higher traffic, lower costs

Air Canada's third-quarter profit handily beat analysts' estimates as the country's largest airline flew more passengers and kept a tight lid on costs.
The company has been cutting costs and upgrading its fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft amid higher fuel costs after oil prices rebounded from multi-year lows in 2016.
Passenger revenue at Air Canada rose 9.1 per cent to $4.48-billion in the third quarter, while traffic increased 9 per cent.
The company also said adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM) – a key measure of how much an airline spends to fly a passenger – dropped 2.1 per cent.
The airline earned $1.79-billion, or $6.44 per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with $768-million, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a net income tax recovery of $793-million in the latest quarter.
Excluding items, Air Canada earned $3.43 per share, beating analysts average estimate of $3.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue was $4.88-billion, up from $4.45-billion a year earlier.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨