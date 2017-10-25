Air Canada profit beats Street on higher traffic, lower costs

Air Canada's third-quarter profit handily beat analysts' estimates as the country's largest airline flew more passengers and kept a tight lid on costs.

The company has been cutting costs and upgrading its fleet with fuel-efficient aircraft amid higher fuel costs after oil prices rebounded from multi-year lows in 2016.

Passenger revenue at Air Canada rose 9.1 per cent to $4.48-billion in the third quarter, while traffic increased 9 per cent.

The company also said adjusted cost per available seat mile (CASM) – a key measure of how much an airline spends to fly a passenger – dropped 2.1 per cent.

The airline earned $1.79-billion, or $6.44 per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, compared with $768-million, or $2.74 per share, a year earlier.

The company recorded a net income tax recovery of $793-million in the latest quarter.

Excluding items, Air Canada earned $3.43 per share, beating analysts average estimate of $3.28, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue was $4.88-billion, up from $4.45-billion a year earlier.