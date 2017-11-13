Alberta investment banker George Gosbee dies at 47

Prominent Alberta investment banker and community leader George Gosbee died suddenly on Sunday and his passing sent shock waves through the tight-knit Calgary business community.

Mr. Gosbee, aged 47, was co-founder and chief executive officer of AltaCorp Capital Inc., a Calgary-based investment bank that is partly owned by the provincial government through the Alberta Treasury Branches. He was also a founding director at Alberta Investment Management Co., the provincial pension fund, and served as an economic advisor to the federal Liberals and Conservatives.

"On behalf of AltaCorp Capital it is with great sorrow that we confirm our founder and colleague George Gosbee passed away suddenly," Paul Sarachman, president of Altacorp, said in a statement. Mr. Sarachman said he would take over as CEO and said: "The AltaCorp family is deeply saddened by George's passing."

Investment banker W. Brett Wilson, a veteran of CBC's Dragon's Den, said in an email: "George was a competitor and friend – and a great entrepreneur – a true loss for Calgary, for Alberta and for Canada."

Mr. Gosbee is former co-owner of the National Hockey League's Arizona Coyotes. He led a group of Calgary business executives who bought the team in 2013 and sold it last year to financier Andrew Barroway.

"George was a tremendous person and passionate hockey fan who played a key role in keeping the Coyotes in Arizona," said Mr. Barroway in a press release. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."