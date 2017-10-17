Aphria shares fall as TMX review casts uncertainty over marijuana industry

Shares of Aphria Inc., a Canadian cannabis company that also operates in the United States, tumbled more than 10 per cent in early trading on Tuesday, as investors questioned the future of its listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The selloff in the stock comes a day after the TSX, and the junior TSX Venture Exchange, threatened to delist cannabis firms that are operating in violation of federal laws in the U.S., even if they are abiding by certain state laws that have permitted the growth and sale of the drug.

Leamington, Ont.-based Aphria owns a stake in a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Arizona, one of the states that has eased restrictions on cannabis. It also has invested in another company called Liberty Health Sciences Inc., which is targeting the medical marijuana market in Florida.

Aphria's stock fell 10.7 per cent, or 85 cents, to $7.07 as of 10:36 a.m.

On Tuesday, the company also announced that it has sold $80-million in stock to a group of underwriters led by Clarus Securities Inc. on a bought deal basis. Aphria sold its shares at $7.25 apiece and its bankers are tasked with reselling the stock to investors.

Aphria said Tuesday in a statement that the staff notice issued by the TSX doesn't properly consider the current legal framework in the U.S. and the dynamics between the federal and state laws that govern medical cannabis. It also notes that the TSX has not determined if any issuers will be delisted from its market or exactly how it will determine if a company is violating U.S. federal law.

"The TSX staff notice is extremely broad in its application and it is difficult to determine what, if any, impact it could have on Aphria or its business at this time," said Vic Neufeld, chief executive at Aphria, in a statement. "The objective application of such staff notice by the TSX … may prove to be challenging in determining actual compliance with such guidance."

For months, the TSX and TSXV – both owned by TMX Group Ltd. – haven't permitted new listings of marijuana firms with ties to the U.S. Now, these venues are going to begin a deep dive of their existing issuers to ensure they, too, are compliant with U.S. federal law. By the end of 2017, they will contact the roughly 25 marijuana issuers and also reach out to those that sell ancillary services to the U.S. marijuana market. If any are deemed to be violating U.S. federal law, their stocks may be delisted, forcing them to find another stock exchange.

This week, however, cannabis investors in the Canadian market have been sent some mixed signals.

Separately, the country's securities regulators laid out their framework for what, how and when public companies should disclose their exposure to the U.S. cannabis industry. Instead of shutting these firms out of the market altogether, the regulators said that they'd be satisfied if companies arm the public with timely and accurate information about their dealings in the U.S., as well as caution investors that the U.S. could become more aggressive about its enforcement of federal laws.

In Canada, the majority of public cannabis companies with U.S. assets are listed today on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Unlike TMX, the CSE has approved these listings with proper disclosure.

"If you're violating federal law, you're out," Ungad Chadda, the head of capital formation for equities at TMX, told reporters on Monday. "We've never been about disclosure only. That's not what makes a world-class stock exchange."