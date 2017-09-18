How deep learning can help solve today's business challenges

"The impact AI will have is often compared to the advent of the Internet. Others say AI will be as transformative as the discovery of electricity," write Jordan Jacobs and Tomi Poutanen, co-founders of Layer 6 AI, in an opinion piece for The Globe and Mail.

Layer 6 AI I is a company which uses deep learning to help solve enterprise business challenges. The Toronto-based company helped found the Vector Institute, which is trying to build a bridge between AI research and its commercialization.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 11:30 a.m. (ET), Layer 6 chief operating officer Benji Sucher will join us for a webinar at The Globe and Mail. He will discuss the deep learning revolution, how companies of all sizes can leverage the vast amounts of data available, as well as Canada's leading position in AI research and development on the global stage.

