 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bank of Canada exploring blockchain technology for securities

Bank of Canada exploring blockchain technology for securities

Proponents argue that blockchain can make transfers across borders instantaneous and make the financial system far more efficient

Rawpixel Ltd/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alexandra Posadzki

The Bank of Canada is partnering with TMX Group and Payments Canada to explore how blockchain technology could be used to speed up the clearing and settling of securities.

Blockchain technology, which underlies cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, allows data and assets to be transferred online without the need for intermediaries. Transactions are recorded using cryptography and stored in a distributed ledger.

The central bank's senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins announced the initiative at the SIBOS conference in Toronto Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

The project marks the third phase of the central bank's Project Jasper research initiative, which was launched in March of 2016.

The first two phases of the project focused on the clearing and settlement of high-value interbank payments using distributed ledger, or blockchain, technology.

The third phase will involve creating a proof of concept for the automation of the securities settlement process.

Ms. Wilkins added that the Bank of Canada is also studying whether the central bank should issue its own digital currency.

Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Alexandra Posadzki
Business Reporter

Alexandra Posadzki joined the ROB in August 2017, after spending nearly three years covering banking and real estate, among other topics, for the Canadian Press newswire. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.