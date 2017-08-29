Bank of Montreal tops forecasts on retail, wealth management gains

Third quarter profit growth at Bank of Montreal outpaced expectations, driven higher by strong results from its Canadian retail and wealth management businesses.

Toronto-based BMO is the fourth large Canadian lender to post stronger-than-expected profit this earnings season, helped along by strong returns from its core domestic operations.

BMO earned $1.39-billion, or $2.05 per share, for the quarter that ended July 31. That was up from $1.25-billion, or $1.86 a share, earned a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, BMO said profit climbed 6 per cent and it earned $2.03 a share. Analysts polled by Bloomberg were expecting adjusted profit of $2.00 per share.

"All of our businesses are well-positioned for continued success in the current environment and over the long term," BMO's chief executive officer Bill Downe said in a news release.

BMO held its quarterly dividend steady at 90 cents per share.

Provisions for credit losses, or money the bank sets aside to cover soured loans, fell sharply to $134-million from $257-million a year earlier. The bank attributed the steep drop to a $76-million pre-tax decrease in the collective allowance – a sum set aside to cover losses that can't yet be tied to specific credit assets.

Profit from BMO's core Canadian banking operations rose 9 per cent from a year ago, to $614-million, thanks in part to higher balances and lower loan losses. In the U.S. personal and commercial segment, which operates as BMO Harris Bank, profit of $278-million was flat compared with the same quarter last year.

In the wealth management division, profit shot up 32 per cent to $264-million on the strength of better results from both traditional wealth management and the insurance business.

But capital markets profit fell by 8 per cent to $292-million, due to lower revenue and higher expenses.

