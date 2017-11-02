BCE tops profit forecast as mobile subscriber numbers rise

BCE Inc. attracted more wireless, television and Internet customers in the third quarter, boosted by a strong market for mobile subscribers as well as heavy promotion of its residential services as it invests in upgraded fibre-optic networks.

The Montreal-based company said Thursday that it added 117,000 new contract (or "postpaid") wireless customers, just ahead of average analyst estimates.

"It was our best postpaid performance in the past five years," BCE chief executive officer George Cope said on a call with investors, adding that the rate of customer turnover decreased while average revenue per user (ARPU) grew by 3 per cent to $69.78 per month.

Mr. Cope said those trends were in part a result of investments BCE has made in wireless network quality as well as customer service.

Revenue was up 5 per cent to $5.678-billion, just below estimates, while net income attributable to common shareholders increased by 2.4 per cent to $770-million.

On an adjusted basis, BCE reported profit of 88 cents per share, 2 cents ahead of analyst projections. That is down from 91 cents this time last year, when it had fewer shares outstanding before its acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services Inc.

Mr. Cope also highlighted on Thursday's call that BCE recently won a six-year contract to provide wireless services to federal government employees, saying he expects that will lead to an increase of about 200,000 subscribers over the next 18 months. It's a satisfying win for BCE as the previous contract holder was the company's biggest rival, Rogers Communications Inc.

BCE also won new internet and IPTV (internet-protocol television) subscribers as it offered back-to-school and retention promotions and also benefitted from two cheaper services it now offers: home internet sold by its discount brand Virgin Mobile Canada, and Alt TV, an app-based television service.

The company added 44,400 new internet customers, up from 36,400 this time last year, and 36,400 new IPTV subscribers, which was slightly higher than last year.

Desjardins Securities analyst Maher Yaghi said BCE's residential results were encouraging, "reversing the recent trends of operational weakness," after the company reported lower than expected TV and internet subscriber additions in the second quarter of 2017.

BCE is investing heavily in building fibre-to-the-home service in Toronto, upgrading its older copper network. The company expects to have completed the majority of that project by the end of the year and plans to begin mass marketing faster speeds by early 2018. Mr. Yaghi said that should help improve results next year.