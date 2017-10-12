 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bitcoin trades above $5,000 for first time ever

Bitcoin trades above $5,000 for first time ever

A Bitcoin (virtual currency) paper wallet printer and a coin are seen in an illustration picture taken at La Maison du Bitcoin in Paris July 11, 2014.

© Benoit Tessier / Reuters

LONDON
Reuters

Bitcoin smashed through the $5,000 barrier for the first time ever on Thursday, jumping as much as 7 per cent to chalk up its biggest daily rise in over two weeks.

Bitcoin, the original and still the biggest cryptocurrency, has been on a tear recently, rallying nearly 75 per cent in barely a month.

It has chalked up a more than fivefold increase in price since the start of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.