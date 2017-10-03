 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

BlackBerry’s listing on NYSE will strengthen brand: CEO

BlackBerry’s listing on NYSE will strengthen brand: CEO

A Blackberry sign is seen in front of their offices in Waterloo, Ont.

Mark Blinch/Reuters

WATERLOO, Ont.
The Canadian Press

BlackBerry Ltd.says it expects to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Oct. 16 under the ticker symbol "BB."

CEO John Chen says the partnership with the NYSE will further raise the profile of the Ontario-based security software company and strengthen its BlackBerry Secure brand.

BlackBerry will continue to trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market until the transfer of its common stock is completed.

Story continues below advertisement

The company's listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not change.

BlackBerry reported $19-million (U.S.) in net income for its fiscal second quarter last week, a big swing from the loss reported during the comparable period last year.

Its key software and services revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended Aug. 31 hit a high of $185-million, comprising roughly three-quarters of the total for the period.

Video: Carrick Talks Money: Just how much do Canadians love TFSAs? (The Globe and Mail)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.