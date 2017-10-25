Boeing CEO vows to keep up fight against Bombardier

Boeing Co. is pressing ahead with its trade battle against Bombardier Inc., saying the Canadian plane maker's new partnership with Europe's Airbus SE won't allow it to escape U.S. import duties on its C Series airliner.

Buoyed by early trade rulings against Bombardier from the U.S. Department of Commerce and flush with a backlog of 5,659 commercial airplanes at the end of its latest quarter, Boeing chief executive officer Dennis Muilenburg vowed on Wednesday to keep fighting the Montreal-based transportation company. He played down the impact of the Airbus-Bombardier alliance on Boeing and said "nothing has changed" in Boeing's strategy going forward.

"The Department of Commerce will go through its evaluation. And I think you've seen in the initial evaluation that there are concerns" about Bombardier's actions, Mr. Muilenburg told reporters on a conference call. "We don't see the recent announcements around the partnership plan or new production lines changing that process or changing our position on the fact the trade matter needs to be addressed. It's important that everybody plays by the same rules."

Story continues below advertisement

Boeing's decision to double down on its trade complaint comes after many observers characterized the U.S. plane maker as the big loser in the wake of Airbus's deal to take control of Bombardier's C Series program. Sources say Boeing had been offered the same deal as Airbus but walked away in August, after which senior lawmakers in Canada and Britain vowed to retaliate against Boeing if it didn't drop its trade suit. By digging in further now, Boeing exposes itself to further lost business in the two countries.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he warned U.S. President Donald Trump that the trade dispute was blocking "any military procurements from Boeing." It has been the standard line in Ottawa for months that Boeing, having failed to act as a trusted or valued partner, has effectively been shut out of any new federal contracts. That policy remains unchanged, federal officials said.

That's a risk Boeing appears to have thought through. The company says it does $4-billion a year of business in Canada, with 560 suppliers and an overall impact of 17,000 jobs. It recently launched a multimedia campaign to highlight its contribution to the economy.

"We are mindful that when we bring a trade case like this, that there are ripple effects and implications to various customers and country relationships," Mr. Muilenburg said. "We do think that our long-term relationships in the U.K. and Canada will certainly outlast this current trade matter."

Boeing sued Bombardier in April, alleging the Canadian plane maker used unfair government subsidies to clinch an important contract for 75 CS 100 planes to Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines at "absurdly low" sale prices. The U.S. Department of Commerce sided with Boeing in rulings in September and October and slapped preliminary import duties totalling 300 per cent on C Series planes. That legal process continues with final rulings expected early next year.

Bombardier denies any wrongdoing and says Boeing cannot prove it was harmed by Bombardier's actions because it did not offer Delta any planes of its own. Canada, Britain and Quebec, which all provided support to Bombardier to get the C Series to market, say their investments adhere to World Trade Organization rules.

Bombardier is now working to finalize its agreement with Airbus, a process that could stretch well into 2018. Airbus is taking 50.01 per cent of the C Series program for no cash consideration up front, pledging in exchange to throw its considerable global logistics and sales power behind the aircraft. The partners estimate there is a market for about 6,000 planes the size of the C Series over the next two decades.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The prospect of the C Series getting shut out of the U.S. market accelerated Bombardier's talks with potential suitors, which sources say also extended to state-owned players in China. While sources told The Globe and Mail that the Canadian government was not keen on a Bombardier deal with China because of intellectual property issues, Boeing's leadership was betting on China taking over the C Series, not Airbus, according to CNN.

U.S. market access also influenced a key element of the Airbus-Bombardier deal, a plan by the partners to set up a second assembly site to build the C Series at Airbus's plant in Mobile, Ala. The partners say that setup will make the jet a domestic product that is not subject to import duties.

"That's a direct consequence of the tariff discussion," a senior industry official told CNN, adding Boeing's attempt to destroy the C Series led to the Airbus agreement. "If you try to kill someone, don't miss."

Executives with Airbus and Bombardier have said they expect an aggressive response from Boeing to their alliance in the months ahead. But other observers believe Boeing doesn't need to do much of anything, saying the C Series will implode on its own without U.S. market access.

Many observers still don't grasp how unconcerned Boeing is about the Airbus-Bombardier partnership, according to Loren Thompson, chief operating officer of the Lexington Institute, a think-tank to which Boeing is a long-time contributor.

"President Trump's Commerce Department is determined to prevent Bombardier from repeating the Airbus strategy of leveraging illegal subsidies to destroy U.S. aerospace jobs," Mr. Thompson wrote in an opinion piece for Forbes this week. "Some Boeing execs don't believe the Alabama site can ever be a real production facility [for the C Series] because that would drain hundreds of jobs out of Canada – the concern that led Ottawa and Quebec to bail out the company in the first place."