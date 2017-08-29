Bombardier out of running for New York subway contract

Bombardier Inc.'s proposal to supply a new fleet of subway cars for New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority is no longer being considered, a setback for its rail business in North America after strong global order activity during the first half of the year.

"We are extremely disappointed as we spent considerable time developing an innovative solution that included world-class subway cars, an attractive delivery schedule, a competitive price, and the creation of U.S. jobs, many in New York state," Bombardier spokesman Eric Prud'Homme said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday.

He declined to discuss the reasons why Bombardier's bid was excluded from the process. The contract is for the supply of up to 1,700 subway cars worth an estimated $3.2-billion (U.S.).

Bombardier is trying to get its rail unit back on track in North America after encountering trouble delivering on key contracts, notably the Toronto Transit Commission's streetcar order. In April 2016, it hired Benoît Brossoit, an executive from United Technologies Corp., to improve the unit's performance and competitiveness on the continent.

In a recent memo to Bombardier staff, Mr. Brossoit said the company's "poor performance and serious delays" on a separate New York City subway contract sealed its fate on the larger deal, according to a report in Le Journal de Montréal. Bombardier is between 12 and 24 months behind schedule in delivering 300 subway cars for another section of the city's subway system.

"Our actions exacerbated an already difficult transit situation in New York, and our client's decision shows that the market is no longer disposed to accept delays in performance and to submit to the consequences of our actions," Mr. Brossoit is quoted as saying.

New York's decision to dismiss Bombardier's bid is significant because the Quebec manufacturer has a 35 year relationship with the transit agency. Bombardier has built, and is currently building, a combined total of some 2,000 subway cars for the city.

It comes at a time the rail unit, known as Bombardier Transportation, is showing improved results financially, with both profit and revenue growing in its most recent quarter.

Bombardier Transportation has won several big rail equipment orders this year, notably in France, the U.K., and Malaysia. The train unit had an order backlog worth $32.7-billion at the end of June, 9 per cent higher than at the end of December last year.

The company is trying to win more rail signalling, systems and services contracts as a proportion of its overall business, which have higher profit margins than so-called rolling stock (the actual train cars). It remains in the running for new work as part of the MTA's Genius Transit Challenge, an international competition seeking solutions to modernize and improve the reliability of the subway system.

Bombardier shares fell 2 per cent in early afternoon trading in Toronto trading Tuesday, to $2.48.