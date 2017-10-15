Bombardier said to seek investors for aerospace business, mull asset sale

Bombardier Inc. is seeking investors for its aerospace businesses and considering a sale of some operations, people familiar with the matter said, as a turnaround plan at the Canadian plane maker faces pressure from potentially crippling U.S. tariffs on its marquee jetliner.

The Montreal-based manufacturer is studying the disposal of assets including its Q400 turboprop and CRJ regional-jet unit, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. The company is also open to partnerships with other aerospace companies, one of the people said.

Airbus SE is among the suitors, the people said. The Q400 competes with planes made by ATR, which is owned by Airbus and Leonardo SpA. Bombardier's regional jets go head to head with aircraft built by Brazil's Embraer SA.

No final decisions have been made and deliberations may not lead to any transactions, the people said. Bombardier and Airbus declined to comment. Talks between the two on a potential business collaboration fizzled in 2015.

Asset sales or investment deals in aerospace would raise money for Bombardier as it contends with newly imposed import duties of 300 per cent on its C Series jetliner in the U.S., the world's biggest aviation market. Bombardier also missed out on a merger of its rail-equipment business with Siemens AG's operation after months of talks.

Bombardier chief executive officer Alain Bellemare is trying to stop a cash drain after the C Series came to market more than two years behind schedule and about $2-billion over budget. The delays and cost overruns prompted Bombardier to accept a $1-billion investment from Quebec in the C Series program, plus another $372.5-million from Canada. The company's Global 7000 business jet has also been delayed.

The U.S. Commerce Department recently imposed 300 per cent tariffs against the C Series, saying Bombardier sold the narrow-body plane at less than its fair-market value after receiving government subsidies in Canada. The agency's decision followed a complaint by Boeing Co. after Bombardier sold at least 75 of its planes to Delta Air Lines Inc., a deal valued at more than $5-billion based on list prices.

In 2015, Bombardier sold a stake in its rail business to Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada's second-largest pension fund manager, for $1.5-billion. Last month, Siemens chose France's Alstom SA as its merger partner in rail equipment.