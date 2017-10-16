Bombardier sells majority stake in C Series to Airbus

Bombardier Inc. has struck an agreement to sell control of its marquee C Series airliner program to Europe's Airbus in a surprise move that gives the Canadian plane maker more firepower in a battle against Boeing Co.

Under an agreement announced Monday evening, Airbus said it will buy a 50.01 per cent interest in the C Series limited partnership and provide procurement, sales and marketing and customer support expertise to the airliner program. Bombardier's stake would be 31 per cent and Quebec will own about 19 per cent.

"I have no doubt that our partnership with Bombardier will boost sales and the value of this program tremendously," Airbus chief executive Tom Enders said in a statement. "Not only will this partnership secure the C Series and its industrial operations in Canada, the U.K., and China but we also bring new jobs to the U.S. Airbus will benefit from strengthening its product portfolio in the high-volume single-aisle market."

Story continues below advertisement

The partnership should more than double the value of the C Series program and ensure the airliner realizes its full potential, Bombardier chief executive Alain Bellemare said.

No cash is changing hands in the deal and the C Series partnership assumes no debt as part of the transaction, the partners said.

More to come...