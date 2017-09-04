Businesses should not ignore the pipeline debate at Desjardins

Desjardins Group promises a decision this month on whether to turn a brief moratorium on loans to pipeline projects into a permanent boycott.

It's a precedent-setting move from North America's largest credit union, which announced the moratorium in July, yet to date, the oil patch and Bay Street have been largely indifferent to Desjardin's debate over the pros and cons of pipes.

Calgary-based energy-industry groups initially took shots at Desjardins's decision to bow to pressure from environmentalists, but quickly let the issue go quiet.

In finance circles, executives at rival banks were either dismissive – one sarcastically asked "When did Desjardins start lending to pipelines?" – or sadly realistic, pointing out that the alternative to pipelines is shipping crude oil by rail through la belle province, and we learned how badly that can go wrong in Lac-Mégantic.

The business community ignores the emotionally charged pipeline debate within Desjardins at its peril. A decision at the credit union, which speaks for seven million members and clients, doesn't dry up cash for energy megaprojects, but it would have enormous symbolic value in Quebec, and would likely serve as a call to action across the country.

For many clients, there's a deep relationship to a credit union that's not often found in customer ties to a bank or other financial institution. This is especially true for many patrons of Desjardins, which has a 117-year history and branches in a great many villages and towns.

While the credit union's social role is not always well appreciated from outside the province, Desjardins speaks for a significant slice of the Quebec population.

Desjardins is wrestling with a decision on energy transportation that's baffling to most folks in financial and engineering circles: This crowd just doesn't get opposition to pipelines. Most members of the business community see utilities as well-regulated companies filled with clever, if slightly boring engineers who move oil and gas with admirable reliability (contrast relatively rare pipeline leaks to how often the cellphone network drops calls).

But there's a significant portion of the population that draws a straight line from global warming and starving polar bears to energy megaprojects. These clients have already pushed European banks such as ING Group into halting loans to pipelines. Environmental and First Nations groups are becoming increasingly strident in protest at North American financial institutions.

Utilities build and operate pipelines with a social license, an ephemeral but important concept that implies people have to be comfortable with the way a company does business if that company is going to keep doing business. If Desjardins, its seven million clients and 47,000 employees decide the institution is no longer lending to pipelines, there's a strong argument that the projects have lost their social licence in Quebec.

At a minimum, a permanent Desjardins ban on pipeline lending would be a huge setback for the planned $16-billion Energy East pipeline, which passes virtually every major population centre in Quebec as it carries crude from Alberta and Saskatchewan to three refineries and a marine terminal on the east coast.

TransCanada's Energy East project already faces well-organized opposition from the likes of 80 mayors in the Montreal area and a host of environmental groups. The federal Liberals have remained supportive. Approval becomes even more unlikely if one of province's largest financial institutions comes out against financing pipelines.

Desjardins' pipeline policy will also guide the thinking at credit unions in jurisdictions such as British Columbia, where a newly installed NDP government is already catering to its political base by moving to reverse the previous regime's decisions on energy projects.

There are better ways for a financial institution to help shape Canada's energy future than the radical approach under consideration at Desjardins, which would cut off funding to a capital-intensive sector that is critical to the country's economy.

Long before Desjardins announced its moratorium, well-informed voices in banking were mapping out a path to a green future. In a keynote speech last year in Edmonton, Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay put forward a thoughtful, nuanced case for using the wealth generated from fossil fuels to help fund the renewable-energy project that can power the economy going forward.

"Our ability in the decades ahead to finance innovation, to create the technologies that will power the 21st century and help transform the world to a cleaner economy, depends on our decisions today to get our natural resources to market," Mr. McKay said. RBC's CEO noted Canada hasn't built a major pipeline since 2010, while the Americans have increased capacity by 17 per cent in the same period.

Actively engaging with energy companies and advocating for a future that's less reliant on fossil fuels better fits with Desjardins' progressive mandate than simply cutting ties with TransCanada and the rest of utilities, which are among Canada's biggest corporations.

A precedent-setting boycott would be a bad decision. The move would be largely symbolic – the Quebec credit union will never be a major lender to pipelines – yet it would signal that a major financial institution is no longer willing to do business with the oil patch, a key sector of the economy. If executives at Canada's largest financial institutions stop talking to leaders in the energy sector, this country is heading in the wrong direction.