Caisse targets climate change with new investment plan

The Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec is setting bold targets to prepare its portfolio for climate change.

The pension fund manager said Wednesday that it would move to reduce its carbon exposure, boost investments in renewable energy and tie some compensation to these objectives in the coming years. The goal of the new investment strategy is to orient the Caisse's portfolio towards a low-carbon global economy and target more profitable investments in the future.

The move comes as institutional investors around the world have taken steps to improve their assessment and disclosure of climate risks and other so-called environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) factors in recent years, both because of marketplace shifts and new regulations.

"From now on, climate change will factor in each and every investment decision we make across the breadth of our portfolio," said Michael Sabia, chief executive officer of the Caisse, in a statement. "In building this strategy, we have undertaken a thorough analysis of markets and institutional investors' best practices."

The Caisse plans to set measurable targets to guide its investment decisions the upcoming years. Most crucially, it plans to reduce the carbon footprint of the overall portfolio by 25 per cent by the year 2025. The fund, which currently has more than $285-billion in assets under management, says that this will make it the first North American institutional investor to set a carbon target covering all of its asset classes. Part of the Caisse's plan also includes moving to reduce exposure to carbon-heavy assets, such as activities related to coal.

To keep investment managers accountable to these goals, the Caisse plans to link evaluations and compensation to the fund's carbon objectives, as well as traditional return and investment risk measures.

Additionally, the Caisse plans to increase investments in renewable energy and other low-carbon assets by 50 per cent, or $8-billion, by 2020. And it will also disclose new information and data on the greenhouse gas exposure in the portfolio this year.

Other pension funds have been making similar changes to their thinking about climate-related risks amid increased investor scrutiny and also new laws. Late last year, European Union governments moved to require all EU pension funds to incorporate ESG reviews into their investment strategies. That directive came into force this year.

At the same time, some of the largest Canadian pension funds have been building new teams to review these risks when making new investments and report more thoroughly on their exposure through sustainability reports. The thinking is that for long-term investors these ESG factors can have an impact on the financial performance of investments over time in ways such as brand erosion or changes in consumer demands.