Canada Goose’s profit tops estimates, shares climb

Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by lower purchase costs and a tight control on inventories.
The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 9.2 per cent to $23.72 in premarket trading.
Canada Goose also raised its 2018 revenue growth forecast to 25 per cent, from mid-to-high teens expected earlier.
Direct-to-consumer sales, which include store and online sales, more than tripled to $20.3-million in the second quarter ended Sept. 30.
Wholesale business rose 24.3 per cent to $152.1-million.
The company, best known for its expensive parkas and jackets, in August launched a line of knitwear.
Canada Goose's comprehensive income rose to $38.4-million, or 33 cents per share, from $19.6-million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 29 cents per share, while analysts' on average had expected a profit of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Toronto-based company's revenue rose to $172.3-million from $127.9-million.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨