Canada Goose’s profit tops estimates, shares climb

Canada Goose Holdings Inc reported a bigger-than-expected profit on Thursday, helped by lower purchase costs and a tight control on inventories.

The company's U.S.-listed shares rose 9.2 per cent to $23.72 in premarket trading.

Canada Goose also raised its 2018 revenue growth forecast to 25 per cent, from mid-to-high teens expected earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Direct-to-consumer sales, which include store and online sales, more than tripled to $20.3-million in the second quarter ended Sept. 30.

Wholesale business rose 24.3 per cent to $152.1-million.

The company, best known for its expensive parkas and jackets, in August launched a line of knitwear.

Canada Goose's comprehensive income rose to $38.4-million, or 33 cents per share, from $19.6-million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned 29 cents per share, while analysts' on average had expected a profit of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Toronto-based company's revenue rose to $172.3-million from $127.9-million.