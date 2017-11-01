Canada's infrastructure bank on track to open by end of year: Sohi

Canada's new infrastructure bank is on track to be up and running by the end of the year and will look to attract investment from major pension funds, the country's infrastructure minister said on Wednesday.

"We can tap into pension funds and institutional investors. Those institutions are looking for more stable, predictable returns over the longer term," Amarjeet Sohi told a conference in Toronto. "If we can find projects that generate revenue and there's a return on their investment I think there's potential for us to work with the private sector."