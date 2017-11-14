Canada mounts Chapter 19 NAFTA challenge on softwood lumber duties

Canada is taking its lumber fight against the United States to one of the most contentious elements of NAFTA – Chapter 19, which sets up trade panels to settle disputes.

The Canadian government filed its request for a panel review into the softwood lumber dispute on Tuesday, citing the appeal process through the North American free-trade agreement.

"We are enclosing a Request for Panel Review pursuant to Rule 34 of the NAFTA Rules of Procedure for Article 1904 Binational Panel Reviews," according to the letter submitted by the Canadian government to Paul Morris, U.S. Secretary of the American section of the NAFTA Secretariat.

Industry observers say part of the reason behind the lack of progress in renegotiating NAFTA has been Canada's backing for the Chapter 19 appeal process – a position that clashes with the Trump administration's push to abolish that dispute-resolution mechanism.

The Canadian government is keen on having the binational panel examine the lumber dispute because in the past, Canada has emerged victorious when appealing its case through NAFTA in the long-running trade battle.

Shipping Canadian softwood south of the border is technically a bilateral matter between Canada and the United States. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government has been hoping to keep the lumber issue separate from NAFTA talks, but the Trump administration has said Canada won't be able to keep the two issues apart so easily.

On Nov. 2, the final determination by the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed a countervailing duty of 14.25 per cent and anti-dumping duty of 6.58 per cent against most Canadian lumber. The combined tariffs averaging 20.83 per cent against the majority of Canadian softwood imports into the United States compared with 26.75 per cent in the preliminary findings.

The reduction in tariff rates came as cold comfort to Canadian producers, which had been hoping for a breakthrough softwood deal. The Canadian government and forestry industry say that the flow of lumber from Canada into the United States should be embraced and not feared by Americans.

In Tuesday's letter, Canada said the review through Chapter 19 should focus on "the final determination of the U.S. Department of Commerce in the countervailing duty investigation of softwood lumber from Canada."

The Commerce Department imposed the countervailing duty as a punitive measure against what the U.S. sees as subsidized Canadian lumber while the anti-dumping duty is for selling softwood below market value.

The new anti-dumping rate kicked in on Nov. 8. The new countervailing duty would take effect after the U.S. International Trade Commission votes by Dec. 7 on making its final determination into the issue of U.S. lumber producers being injured.