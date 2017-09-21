Canada’s privacy watchdog planning to proactively investigate companies

Canada's privacy watchdog is transforming the way it has pursued protective measures for more than 15 years, planning to more actively go after companies and other organizations for privacy concerns.

Since the enforcement of The Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) in 2001, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has acted as an ombudsman, opening investigations into privacy concerns only when it received complaints from Canadians. In his annual report to Parliament on Thursday, Commissioner Daniel Therrien said that the OPC would change its approach, pursuing "a proactive enforcement and compliance model ... because the OPC may be better placed than individuals to identify privacy problems related to complex new technologies."

Mr. Therrien also repeated his call for changes to federal law that would give his office the ability to issue orders and hand down fines where necessary -- saying that the current system is insufficient to ensure compliance.

"Canadians do not feel protected by a law that has no teeth and organizations that are held to no more than non-binding recommendations," the report stated.

Such changes, he noted, would bring Canada more in line with counterparts in other jurisdictions including the U.S. and many European countries.

The report comes as some industry observers have raised concerns that Canada is not keeping up with global peers: this coming May, the European Union will enact broad changes to how it pursues privacy protection, when the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force. The new stricter regulations allow people to demand to see what information companies have on them, to control whether businesses can track and keep their data, and to revoke that consent if they choose. It also imposes requirements for companies to inform consumers of data breaches. And it introduces hefty fines: up to €20-million (almost $30-million Canadian) or 4 per cent of a company's total global revenue, for non-compliance.

The Commissioner's report on Thursday also noted that the current state of play in the digital sphere -- where consumers are asked to agree to arcane privacy policies swamped in legalese that most don't read -- is "broken." The OPC is pushing for more understandable privacy agreements.

But it also noted that consent is not always "practicable," such as large-scale data processing. The government needs to determine where exceptions to consent are appropriate, and make those exceptions subject to strict conditions, the report stated. Such broad uses of people's data are also an argument for a more aggressive enforcement approach by the OPC, the report added, since people cannot lodge complaints about privacy concerns if they aren't aware of them.

"Canadians' fear that they are losing their privacy is real. They expect concrete, robust solutions to restore their confidence in technology as something that will serve their interests and not be a threat to their rights," Mr. Therrien said in a statement.