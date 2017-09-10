Canadian business news to watch in the coming week

Amaya puts on poker face for insider-trading investigation

The online gambling company formerly known as Amaya Inc. will face questions on Monday at a hearing in front of the Ontario Securities Commission, which is investigating allegations of insider trading.

Morneau continues tax-plan tour in Vancouver

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will meet with small-business owners on Tuesday in Vancouver as he continues to make the rounds in the hopes of winning over entrepreneurial types who are vocally opposed to the Liberal plan to end tax provisions they say unfairly benefit the wealthy.

Sears petitions to terminate pension plan

Insolvent Sears Canada will file a petition to terminate its pension plan on Tuesday. The chain has met with vocal opposition and Twitter rage over its decision to pay millions of dollars in bonuses to keep executives while forgoing retirement benefits and severance pay to former employees.

Statscan releases household income data

Statistics Canada releases data from the 2016 census on Wednesday that will look at trends in household income including where we stand on everything from retirement savings to whether women are taking home more of the bacon.

CREA updates home sales forecast, reports August numbers

The Canadian Real Estate Association issues its monthly housing data for August on Friday. Sales in the Greater Toronto area, Canada's biggest housing market, dropped nearly 35 per cent year-over-year in August, which could have a dramatic effect on the national number of homes sold last month as well as its quarterly update to its forecast for the year.

