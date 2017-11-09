Canadian Tire reports sales up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

Canadian Tire Corp. raised its quarterly dividend by 38 per cent as it reported its third-quarter profit edged higher.The retailer says it will begin paying a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per share next year, up from 65 cents per share.
The company made the move as it reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $176.6-million or $2.59 per diluted share in its latest quarter.
That compared with a profit attributable to shareholders of $176.4-million or $2.44 per diluted share a year ago when it had more shares outstanding.
Revenue increased to $3.30-billion, up from $3.13-billion a year ago.
In addition to its namesake stores, Canadian Tire also owns Mark's and FGL Sports, which operates Sport Chek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts, among other stores.
