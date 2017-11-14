Canopy Growth reports second-quarter loss; revenue jumps

Canopy Growth Corp. has reported a loss in its latest quarter as it more than doubled its revenue compared with a year ago.

The marijuana producer says it lost $1.3-million attributable to shareholders, or a penny per share for the quarter, compared with a profit of $5.4-million, or five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue in its second quarter totalled $17.6-million, up from $8.5-million last year.

Story continues below advertisement

During the quarter ended Sept. 30, Canopy says it sold 2,020 kilograms and kilogram equivalents at an average price of $7.99 per gram, up from 1,169 kilograms and kilogram equivalents at an average price of $7.01 per gram during the same period last year.

It says the higher average price was due to an improved mix of oil products, including oil-based capsules introduced late in its first quarter.

Last month, Constellation Brands signed a deal to acquire a nearly 10 per cent stake in Canopy for $245-million.