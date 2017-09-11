 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Canopy Growth to supply marijuana strains and seeds to Spanish producer

Canopy Growth to supply marijuana strains and seeds to Spanish producer

Canopy Growth has extended its reach into Europe with an agreement to provide certain marijuana strains and seeds to a Spanish pharmaceutical producer.

milostra/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Canadian Press

Canopy Growth Corp., Canada's largest licensed cannabis producer, has extended its reach into Europe with an agreement to provide certain marijuana strains and seeds to a Spanish pharmaceutical producer.

Canopy Growth announced today that the cannabis giant and its German subsidiary Spektrum Cannabis have signed a supply license agreement with Spain's Alcaliber.

As part of the agreement, Alcaliber will use Canopy Growth strains and seeds to grow and cultivate marijuana at the Spanish producer's facilities for sale worldwide.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the latest move by a Canadian licensed marijuana producer towards an international footprint. Earlier this month, B.C.-based cannabis producer Tilray said it planned to invest 20-million euros, or about $29.5-million (Canadian), in a medical cannabis operation in Portugal.

After winning federal licenses to import cannabis seeds and clones to cultivate them in Portugal, Tilray said it plans to establish a campus north of Lisbon to grow, process and package medical cannabis for the European Union.

Canopy Growth shares were up 1.6 per cent to $9.33 on Monday morning.

Video: Canopy Growth's Bruce Linton gives his three tips for entrepreneurs
Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.