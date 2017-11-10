Curling in mom’s memory

The donors: Alexandra Boasie Goodman and Michael Goodman

The gift: Raising $40,000 and climbing

The cause: Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont.

When Alexandra Boasie Goodman's mother was being treated for breast cancer at the Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Ont., the family developed a close relationship with doctors and staff.

Her mother, Lillian Boasie, died in 2015 after a five-year battle with the disease. Ms. Boasie Goodman and her husband, Michael Goodman, decided to do something to honour Ms. Boasie's memory and support the centre. They organized a curling bonspiel, which raised a few thousand dollars for the centre.

The event soon became an annual tournament and it has now raised more than $40,000 in four years with nearly 100 people participating annually. This year's event is on Jan. 20 at the York Curling Club.

"We thought it would be a one-time event," said Ms. Boasie Goodman, a hospital administrator. "We never expected it would raise this much."

Ms. Boasie Goodman and her husband, who live in Toronto, have handed off the organization of the tournament to relatives but they plan to keep fundraising for the centre. "It's a great way for all of us to get together," she added. "The last two years remembering my mom in particular, and the first two years to celebrate her and the Southlake Centre."