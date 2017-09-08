 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Toronto-based Brain Project creates art to support brain health

giving back

Toronto-based Brain Project creates art to support brain health

This is the second year for the Brain Project, which raised $1.3-million in 2016. The event helps increase awareness about brain-health issues.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Paul Waldie

The donor: Ariella Rohringer

The gift: Helping raise more than $1.3-million

The cause: Toronto's Baycrest Health Sciences

Story continues below advertisement

Before becoming a lawyer, Ariella Rohringer studied fine art and she's always had a passion for painting and sculptures.

She's also watched her father-in-law battle Alzheimer's disease and this year she got involved in a project that puts both areas into focus. Ms. Rohringer joined the committee organizing the annual Brain Project, a Toronto event that this year saw 100 artists design brain sculptures, which were put on display across the city all summer. A selection of the sculptures will be auctioned off later this month and proceeds from the event will go to Toronto-based Baycrest Health Sciences, a world-leading centre that specializes in geriatric care and brain health.

This is the second year for the Brain Project, which raised $1.3-million in 2016. Ms. Rohringer said the event has caught on and has helped increase awareness about brain-health issues. She's also hoping to top the amount raised.

"Brain health is something near and dear to my heart," she said from her home in Toronto. "Alzheimer's doesn't discriminate between creed or race or gender or anything. It's something that everybody has to deal with and it's important to get that message out while people are young."

Video: Money Monitor: Tax benefits of giving money to heirs while alive (The Canadian Press)
Report an error Licensing Options
About the Author
Paul Waldie
European Correspondent

Paul Waldie has been an award-winning journalist with The Globe and Mail for more than 10 years. He has won three National Newspaper Awards for business coverage and been nominated for a Michener Award for meritorious public service journalism. He has also won a Sports Media Canada award for sports writing and authored a best-selling biography of the McCain family. More

Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Globe Newsletters

Get a summary of news of the day

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.