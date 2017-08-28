How do I stand out to NGO’s when everyone has an international development degree?

Amelia Dangerfield is stuck in the same garbage situation as many recent graduates.





By many measures, Amelia played the university game well and finished with a bachelor's degree in a field she actually enjoyed: international development. Unfortunately for her (and many of us) most entry-level positions require hands-on experience; experience that is tough to get without an entry-level position. Cue meltdown.



"I've done a few informational interviews in the past month or so with people that I've deemed to be successful in the field and one thing I've found pretty consistently is that having a degree doesn't mean anything," said the 22-year-old McGill graduate. "Everyone has a degree, it doesn't make you stand out."

Story continues below advertisement

Thanks, society.

Amelia says she ultimately wants to make a difference in the lives of others around the world, specifically disadvantaged women and girls. “Something that allows me to work internationally or remotely, specifically in diplomacy, foreign affairs or the Ontario Ministry of the Status of Women.”

Who wouldn't want someone like Amelia working in a field that allows her to improve the lives of others? In an attempt to help, I spoke with veterans in her field who understand the realities of the first-gig crapshoot.

Like many recent grads, Amelia is doing her best to build experience through unpaid work. She volunteers part time at the Immigrant Services Society of B.C. near her home in Vancouver. She also works in an administrative role for a property management company. The brutal truth is these two things may not be enough.

“You can’t get hired to work overseas until you’ve already been hired to work overseas,” says Morgan Courtney. “It’s extremely frustrating, and I was stuck in that cycle myself.” Courtney has spent more than a decade in international affairs. She’s had stints at the United Nations, NGOs around the world and think tanks in Washington, so she knows what it takes to make it in the world of international affairs.



Courtney was lucky and landed a paid position five months into an unpaid internship at a Washington-based think tank in 2003. She believes it set the stage for the rest of her career.

She's also helped think tanks and the U.S. State Department find interns of their own. "Generally speaking, the vast majority of hires come from the intern core," she says. "You almost couldn't get hired from outside. Ever."

Maybe now's the time to start eying up internships?

And if you're thinking that getting a master's degree will help fill the holes in your resume left by a lack of internships, here's a reality check: In Courtney's opinion, a master's degree will do little to help candidates who don't have field experience. She also says the educational experience does much more for those who have already spent time overseas.

Story continues below advertisement

But working abroad isn't Amelia's only option for gaining experience. "Working domestically on women's issues could help cultivate opportunities," Courtney suggests.

Amelia was looking for jobs in Canada that might give her the experience she needs to launch her career when she found the Ontario Ministry of the Status of Women, the country's only ministry focused specifically on women's issues here at home.

"To work in my ministry calls for someone who is passionate about tackling the challenges that women face in this country and our province," said the Ontario Minister of the Status of Women Indira Naidoo-Harris. "Someone who wants to work in this area must be committed to advancing equality across the board."

Being born in Durban, South Africa during the height of apartheid taught Minister Naidoo-Harris about the importance of having a voice, which led her on a path towards a career in journalism and eventually politics.

She says that while having experience abroad can help an applicant stand out, the ministry is looking for entry-level hires that show passion as well as diversity of experience.

"Diversity of experience just shows that you're capable, and not just good at one thing but can draw on different experiences," said Minister Naidoo-Harris. "We want people sitting at the table that can bring their life experiences, their education and the diversity of those experiences to lend to the conversation when we're trying to work out solutions in public policy. All of those pieces are equally important."

Story continues below advertisement

Though Amelia isn't convinced that her background is all that different from most other applicants, I would suggest looking for ways to showcase some unique experiences she may have never considered resume-appropriate.

“When you start to really look at what the work looks like that someone really wants to do, and then you look at their life experiences, sometimes there’s fits there that they haven’t even considered,” said senior HR consultant Mary Ann Dunlop, adding that this oversight is especially common amongst students and recent graduates. “They’re so worried about the academic aspects, especially when they just finished at school.”



Amelia, for example, can showcase how her "military brat" (her words, not mine) upbringing taught her important lessons about development around the world, and how her volunteer work is igniting her passion for field work. Dunlop also suggests checking out companies that you might not think have anything to do with causes you're passionate about.

"I would probably take a look at corporate environments that might have foundations where women's education is a philanthropic initiative," she said. "If she can start to find corporate foundations that may be supporting education for women in other countries, she may find she's able to get paid or volunteer to go abroad [with them]."

My advice to Amelia: Keep doing what you're doing, don't lose sight of your passion and beef up your resume with experiences you may have thought weren't totally relevant.