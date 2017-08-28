How do I stand out to NGO’s when everyone has an international development degree?

How do I make myself standout when every applicant has the same degree as me?
Amelia Dangerfield is caught in the all-too-common post-graduation loop of not being able to gain experience in her field because she lacks experience in her field
Amelia Dangerfield is stuck in the same garbage situation as many recent graduates.
By many measures, Amelia played the university game well and finished with a bachelor's degree in a field she actually enjoyed: international development. Unfortunately for her (and many of us) most entry-level positions require hands-on experience; experience that is tough to get without an entry-level position. Cue meltdown.
"I've done a few informational interviews in the past month or so with people that I've deemed to be successful in the field and one thing I've found pretty consistently is that having a degree doesn't mean anything," said the 22-year-old McGill graduate. "Everyone has a degree, it doesn't make you stand out."
Thanks, society.
Who wouldn't want someone like Amelia working in a field that allows her to improve the lives of others? In an attempt to help, I spoke with veterans in her field who understand the realities of the first-gig crapshoot.
Like many recent grads, Amelia is doing her best to build experience through unpaid work. She volunteers part time at the Immigrant Services Society of B.C. near her home in Vancouver. She also works in an administrative role for a property management company. The brutal truth is these two things may not be enough.
Courtney was lucky and landed a paid position five months into an unpaid internship at a Washington-based think tank in 2003. She believes it set the stage for the rest of her career.
She's also helped think tanks and the U.S. State Department find interns of their own. "Generally speaking, the vast majority of hires come from the intern core," she says. "You almost couldn't get hired from outside. Ever."
Maybe now's the time to start eying up internships?
And if you're thinking that getting a master's degree will help fill the holes in your resume left by a lack of internships, here's a reality check: In Courtney's opinion, a master's degree will do little to help candidates who don't have field experience. She also says the educational experience does much more for those who have already spent time overseas.
But working abroad isn't Amelia's only option for gaining experience. "Working domestically on women's issues could help cultivate opportunities," Courtney suggests.
Amelia was looking for jobs in Canada that might give her the experience she needs to launch her career when she found the Ontario Ministry of the Status of Women, the country's only ministry focused specifically on women's issues here at home.
"To work in my ministry calls for someone who is passionate about tackling the challenges that women face in this country and our province," said the Ontario Minister of the Status of Women Indira Naidoo-Harris. "Someone who wants to work in this area must be committed to advancing equality across the board."
Being born in Durban, South Africa during the height of apartheid taught Minister Naidoo-Harris about the importance of having a voice, which led her on a path towards a career in journalism and eventually politics.
She says that while having experience abroad can help an applicant stand out, the ministry is looking for entry-level hires that show passion as well as diversity of experience.
"Diversity of experience just shows that you're capable, and not just good at one thing but can draw on different experiences," said Minister Naidoo-Harris. "We want people sitting at the table that can bring their life experiences, their education and the diversity of those experiences to lend to the conversation when we're trying to work out solutions in public policy. All of those pieces are equally important."
Though Amelia isn't convinced that her background is all that different from most other applicants, I would suggest looking for ways to showcase some unique experiences she may have never considered resume-appropriate.
Amelia, for example, can showcase how her "military brat" (her words, not mine) upbringing taught her important lessons about development around the world, and how her volunteer work is igniting her passion for field work. Dunlop also suggests checking out companies that you might not think have anything to do with causes you're passionate about.
"I would probably take a look at corporate environments that might have foundations where women's education is a philanthropic initiative," she said. "If she can start to find corporate foundations that may be supporting education for women in other countries, she may find she's able to get paid or volunteer to go abroad [with them]."
My advice to Amelia: Keep doing what you're doing, don't lose sight of your passion and beef up your resume with experiences you may have thought weren't totally relevant.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨