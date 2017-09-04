Bitcoin tumbles after China declares initial coin offerings illegal

China on Monday banned and deemed illegal the practice of raising funds through launches of token-based digital currencies.

The move was targeted at so-called initial coin offerings (ICO) in a market that has exploded since the start of the year.

ICOs have become a bonanza for digital currency entrepreneurs, globally and in China, and have provided the fuel for a rapid ascent in the value of cryptocurrencies this year that has driven fears of a bubble that could burst.

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals and organizations that have completed ICO fundraisings should make arrangements to return funds, said a joint statement from the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the securities and banking regulators and other government departments that was posted on the central bank's website.

In total, $2.32-billion has been raisedBitcoin tumbled the most since July after China's central bank said initial coin offerings are illegal and asked all related fundraising activity to be halted immediately, issuing the strongest regulatory challenge so far to the burgeoning market for digital token sales.

The People's Bank of China said on its website Monday that it had completed investigations into ICOs, and will strictly punish offerings in the future while penalizing legal violations in ones already completed. The regulator said that those who have already raised money must provide refunds, though it didn't specify how the money would be paid back to investors.

It also said digital token financing and trading platforms are prohibited from doing conversions of coins with fiat currencies. Digital tokens can't be used as currency on the market and banks are forbidden from offering services to initial coin offerings.

"This is somewhat in step with, maybe not to the same extent, what we're starting to see in other jurisdictions – the short story is we all know regulations are coming," said Jehan Chu, managing partner at Kenetic Capital Ltd. in Hong Kong, which invests in and advises on token sales. "China, due to its size and as one of the most speculative IPO markets, needed to take a firmer action."

Bitcoin tumbled as much as 11.4 per cent, the most since July, to $4,326.75. The ethereum cryptocurrency was down more than 16 per cent Monday, according to data from Coindesk.

ICOs are digital token sales that have seen unchecked growth over the past year, raising $1.6-billion. They have been deemed a threat to China's financial market stability as authorities struggle to tame financing channels that sprawl beyond the traditional banking system. Widely seen as a way to sidestep venture capital funds and investment banks, they have also increasingly captured the attention of central banks that see in the fledgling trend a threat to their reign.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The central bank's Monday directive made no mention of cryptocurrencies such as ether or bitcoin.

There were 43 ICO platforms in China as of July 18, according to a report by the National Committee of Experts on the Internet Financial Security Technology. Sixty-five ICO projects had been completed, the committee said, raising 2.6 billion yuan ($398-million).

"This is a positive move given the rapid proliferation of low quality and possibly fraudulent coin sales promising the moon," said Emad Mostaque, London-based co-chief investment officer at Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd. "There is tremendous value in the model but we need to see more separation of high quality, ethical offerings versus those seeking to circumvent securities law for a quick buck."

A cross between crowdfunding and an initial public offering, ICOs involve the sale of virtual coins mostly based on the ethereum blockchain, similar to the technology that underpins bitcoin. But unlike a traditional IPO in which buyers get shares, getting behind a startup's ICO nets virtual tokens – like mini-cryptocurrencies – unique to the issuing company or its network. That means they grow in value only if the startup's business or network proves viable, attracting more people and boosting liquidity.

Greater Scrutiny That's a big if, and the profusion of untested concepts has spurred talk of a bubble. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signaled greater scrutiny of the sector when it warned that ICOs may be considered securities, though it stopped short of suggesting a broader clampdown. The regulator reaffirmed its focus on protecting investors, however, and said issuers must register the deals with the government unless they have a valid excuse.

The vast amount of money amassed in a short span of time has also attracted cyber criminals, with an estimated 10 per cent of money intended for ICOs looted away by scams such as phishing this year, according to Chainalysis, a New York-based firm that analyzes transactions and provides anti-money laundering software.

Story continues below advertisement

Chu of Kenetic Capital said he believes China will likely eventually allow token sales, but only on approved platforms, and may even vet projects individually.

"I think they will allow the sale of tokens in a format which they deem safe and more measured," he said. through ICOs, with $2.16-billion of that being raised since the start of 2017, according to cryptocurrency analysis website Cryptocompare.

Bitcoin rival Ethereum, which token-issuers usually ask to be paid in and which has therefore seen unprecedented growth this year, fell sharply on the news, last trading down almost 20 per cent on the day at $283, according to trade publication Coindesk.

Bitcoin was also down 8 per cent, while the total value of all cryptocurrencies was down around 10 per cent, according to industry website Coinmarketcap.com.

"The large price falls can be attributed to panic amongst traders and profit-taking," said Cryptocompare founder Charles Hayter.

The rapid ascent of ICOs prompted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to warn in July that some ICOs should be regulated like other securities. Singapore and Canada followed with similar warnings.

Zennon Kapron, director of the Shanghai-based financial technology consultancy Kapronasia, said he suspected regulators were putting the brakes on ICOs in order to better understand the phenomenon, but could ease off in the future.

"Regulators globally are struggling to understand what ICOs are, what the risks are, and how to ring-fence and regulate them," he said.

"China, in many ways, is no different than the U.S. or Singapore in saying, ok, we need to push back on these for now until we figure out how to deal with them...I think it will be slightly a temporary measure."

By creating and issuing digital tokens, entrepreneurs can raise large sums quickly – sometimes hundreds of millions of dollars in minutes – with little or no regulatory oversight. But unlike traditional fundraising, token holders are generally not given any share in the particular project, nor any security.

For the buyer, therefore, the main reason for buying these highly risky tokens is often simply a bet that their value will rise. Once the tokens have been issued they can be traded against other cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, the first successful digital-only currency.

The popularity of coin offerings has surged in China this year.

In July, the state news agency Xinhua cited data from a government organization that monitors online financial activity to report that there had been 65 ICOs so far during the year raising a combined 2.62 billion yuan ($394.6-million) from 105,000 individuals in the country.

Oliver Bussman, previously chief innovation officer at UBS and now president of the Switzerland-based "Crypto Valley Association" that promotes blockchain-based technology, said Chinese authorities had to be especially vigilant about protecting consumers because of the lack of financial advice in the country, compared with Europe or North America.

Reaction to the ban was swift online.

"The music has stopped," said one member of a chat group on the social networking platform WeChat that was set up last week for an upcoming ICO for a fundraising platform called SelfSell.

"Hurry up and sell your bitcoin," said another.

The organizer of the ICO project, who recently went on a six-city roadshow, said the project had been suspended.

But Bussman said that once there was some regulatory clarity, and once it had been worked out how to classify different types of ICO, the token-based fundraising would continue.

"The initial coin offering is a new business model leveraging blockchain technology and it will remain," he said.

"This is not the end of the ICO – absolutely not."