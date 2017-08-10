CI Financial in $780-million deal to buy Sentry Investments

CI Financial Corp. has agreed to buy Sentry Investments Corp. in a friendly deal worth about $780-million, adding to its portfolio of mutual funds.
CI's assets under management will rise by 16 per cent to $140-billion when the deal closes, subject to regulatory approvals.
The companies say Sentry will remain a standalone brand, offering more than 45 mutual funds to the Canadian market.
CI Financial will pay $230-million of the purchase price in cash and the balance in shares.
The deal came as CI reported a second-quarter profit of $96.3-million or 37 cents per share, down from $128.6-million or 47 cents per share a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, CI earned $141.3-million or 54 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from $128.6-million or 47 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨