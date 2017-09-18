CIBC to rebrand PrivateBank as CIBC Bank USA at dozens of locations

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is extending its brand across the U.S. by renaming dozens of recently purchased locations south of the border as CIBC Bank USA.

The Canadian lender closed its acquisition of Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in June.

Today, the bank announced it is replacing the U.S. company's brand called The PrivateBank with the CIBC name on 36 branches and commercial banking offices.

A soccer field and a theatre in Chicago have also been renamed as the CIBC Fire Pitch and the CIBC Theatre.

CIBC bought the U.S. bank for approximately $5-billion US in a bid to secure its foothold in the country.

The Canadian bank has said it hopes to one day generate a quarter of its earnings in the U.S.