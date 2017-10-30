Constellation Brands buys stake in marijuana producer Canopy Growth

Constellation Brands Inc said on Monday it took a 9.9-per-cent stake in cannabis maker Canopy Growth Corp for about $245-million, becoming the first major beer and spirits company to invest in legal cannabis.

Constellation said it had no plans to sell any cannabis products in the United States or in any other market unless it is legally permitted.

Smith Falls, Ont.-based Canopy said it gave Constellation Brands the option to purchase an additional ownership interest in the future.