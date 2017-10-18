 Skip to main content

Corus Entertainment’s profit beats expectations as costs fall

Corus Entertainment's headquarters photographed in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016.

Cole Buston/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Reuters

Canada's Corus Entertainment Inc reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday as the media company benefited from cost savings.

The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose 15.7 per cent to $28.9-million in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31.

Excluding items, Corus earned 22 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's selling, general and administrative costs fell 2 per cent to $273.6-million.

Toronto-based Corus' advertising revenue rose 1 per cent to $227-million, but its overall revenue fell marginally to $381.2-million due to lower subscriber revenue.

On Tuesday, Corus said it would sell its French-language specialty channels to the media unit of rival BCE Inc for $200-million.

