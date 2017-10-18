Corus Entertainment’s profit beats expectations as costs fall

Canada's Corus Entertainment Inc reported a better-than-expected profit on Wednesday as the media company benefited from cost savings.
The company's net income attributable to shareholders rose 15.7 per cent to $28.9-million in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31.
Excluding items, Corus earned 22 Canadian cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 16 Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's selling, general and administrative costs fell 2 per cent to $273.6-million.
Toronto-based Corus' advertising revenue rose 1 per cent to $227-million, but its overall revenue fell marginally to $381.2-million due to lower subscriber revenue.
On Tuesday, Corus said it would sell its French-language specialty channels to the media unit of rival BCE Inc for $200-million.
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨