CP Rail train crews reject contract extension

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. train crews voted down a one-year contract extension, dealing a setback to chief executive Keith Creel's stated attempt to improve poor relations with the freight hauler's biggest union.

The failure to ratify the contract means CP's 3,000 locomotive engineers, conductors and yard workers will be without a collective agreement on Jan. 1.

Mr. Creel became CP's chief executive officer in January and said he wanted to end the acrimony with the company's biggest union, Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. He held several meetings with union leaders, rolled out a disciplinary system intended to reduce the number suspensions and firings for minor safety violations in an attempt to smooth the "feathers that have been ruffled" under his mentor and predecessor, Hunter Harrison.

Story continues below advertisement

He said part of that effort was his offer to extend the Teamsters' contract for one year.

"When I took this job over, we've not had the best relationship, in all fairness," Mr. Creel said on a conference call with analysts in July.

Mr. Creel said he offered to extend the current collective bargaining agreement for 12 months "to give us time to build some trust between the parties." He said CP wants to implement some work schedules for train and yard crews and wanted time to discuss the changes with union leaders. "[T]he relationship's improving," he said.

According to a union memo seen by the Globe and Mail on Thursday, 67 per cent of votes cast by union members rejected the deal. Of the 3,050 ballots sent to members, 1,725 were cast.

Representatives of the Teamsters were not immediately available to comment. CP did not respond to an interview request.

A Globe and Mail investigation into labour relations at CP published in March revealed a workplace marked by bad relations, harsh discipline and firings for seemingly minor incidents. Since 2012, when rail turnaround specialist Mr. Harrison became CEO, the number of grievances over firings soared to an average of 23 a year from five in the previous 10 years. Almost all dismissals were overturned by an arbitrator.

The train operators have held two recent strikes at CP – 2012 and 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement, CP said it is "disappointed" with the rejection. "We remain optimistic that we can come to a mutually beneficial agreement with the [Teamsters] – an agreement that meets the needs of our Canadian conductors and engineers as well as our customers and shareholders," said the statement, attributed to Mr. Creel.

The contract extension rejected by the Teamsters included new provisions that would address "scheduling, fatigue and the current backlog of disputes between the parties, CP said in September. Mr. Creel said on Oct. 17 he expected a "strong for vote."

However, there were signals CP faced a difficult task in ending years of fractious ties. Mr. Creel's successful push for legislation that will allow in-cab cameras aimed at train crews angered the Teamsters leaders, who called it a violation of members' privacy.