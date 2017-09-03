Despite early optimism over Hunter Harrison’s turnaround plan, CSX complaints gather steam

Investors in Florida-based railway CSX Corp. have enjoyed 37-per-cent returns since news broke in January that noted turnaround man Hunter Harrison was seeking the top job.

Since he became CEO in March, it's been a different story for some CSX customers. They complain about missed shipments, lost sales and trains that arrive late or not at all – problems that began with Mr. Harrison's efforts to change the railway's operating model.

Mr. Harrison says service will improve as the railway completes the switch to what he calls precision scheduled railroading, a lean operating model he used when he led Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and Canadian National Railway Co.

But the U.S. regulator, the Surface Transportation Board, has taken note of the complaints from dozens of industry groups and has demanded that CSX provide it with weekly reports on how well its network is moving, including data on congestion at key gateways and interchange traffic with other railways.

The STB has called CSX executives to a public hearing on Sept. 12 in Washington, D.C., to explain how the company is fixing the service problems. Rail customers are also expected to present their complaints to the STB, which is an independent government agency charged by Congress to resolve railway rate and service disputes.

"The board has received a number of informal complaints from CSX customers regarding increased transit times, unreliable switching operations, inefficient car routings, poor communications and co-ordination with CSX customer service, and acute disruption to customers' business operations," the agency said in a statement.

Forty-six U.S. industry groups in the Rail Customer Coalition complained to U.S. lawmakers about "chronic service failures" in the CSX rail network. The railway has "repeatedly" failed to pick up and deliver rail cars, jeopardizing the future of some businesses and the health of the U.S. economy, the group said in a letter. "Major service changes have been imposed with little advance notice, and CSX's response to customer complaints has been woefully inadequate," said the letter, signed by the American Petroleum Institute, the Corn Refiners Association and other groups.

Mr. Harrison fired back at the coalition with a letter that called the complaints "unfounded and grossly exaggerated" but said CSX is "aggressively" tackling "some unfortunate disruptions to our service."

Executives at Arch Coal Inc. said on a recent conference call with analysts that CSX's rail service deteriorated in the second quarter. The company is experiencing delays moving coal domestically and to ports for export, said John Eaves, CEO of the second-largest U.S. coal producer.

"We need and we expect the railroad to perform in the back half of the year," Mr. Eaves said. "We've had a long-term relationship with those guys. It's been a partnership, and we've held up our end of the bargain. We expect those guys to hold up their end of the bargain in the back half of this year."

U.S. passenger service Amtrak, which runs on parts of CSX's network, says the freight railroad is not living up to its agreements by delaying passenger trains and inconveniencing its customers, according to a news report last week. "The [on-time performance] and reliability of our service are major components of customer satisfaction and of critical importance to passengers in communities large and small," Amtrak spokeswoman Vernae Graham said in an e-mail, declining an interview on CSX's service.

Mr. Harrison was not available for an interview last week, a CSX spokesman said.

Under Mr. Harrison's leadership, CSX has cut hundreds of jobs, sidelined 900 locomotives and closed or revamped rail yards. It's a strategy he employed at CP, the railroad he left in January to seek the chief executive job at CSX, with the backing of investor Paul Hilal. News of Mr. Harrison's move sent CSX's share price to a new high, but since he was named CEO the share price has changed little.

More than 80 per cent of rail shippers surveyed by U.S. investment bank Cowen Inc. said they have had service problems since Mr. Harrison arrived at CSX. Almost 40 per cent said they switched some shipments to CSX rival Norfolk Southern Corp., and 67 per cent said they moved freight to a trucking company.

Jason Seidl, an equities analyst at Cowen, said CSX's problems could boost Norfolk Southern's profit in the second half of 2017. But he said he thinks CSX's problems are "transitory" and that the company will regain the business. "While it is painful for many shippers today, we expect that over the next 12 to 18 months CSX customers will be more pleased with the … service quality."

In a letter to the STB, Mr. Harrison called the changes he was implementing at CSX "profound, transformational," adding that "changes of this magnitude tend to give rise to temporary challenges."

He said the company's response to congestion and service problems includes adding staff at "challenged" parts of the network to improve communications with customers and restoring operations at one rail yard. "I remain confident that as CSX implements its [precision scheduled railroading] model, customers will receive a markedly superior product," he wrote.