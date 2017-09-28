 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

DHX Media shares tumble as Teletubbies weak U.S. performance hits bottom line

DHX Media shares tumble as Teletubbies weak U.S. performance hits bottom line

Posters of various projects hang in the hallway at DHX Media in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, February 5, 2016.

Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press

DHX Media Ltd. says its "Teletubbies" programming for preschool children has underperformed in the United States, contributing to disappointing financial results for fiscal 2017 – especially in its fourth quarter.

Revenue for the three-months ended June 30 was down 16.3 per cent from a year earlier, falling to $87.6-million, while its fourth-quarter loss ballooned to $18.3-million.

The Halifax-based company says it has initiated a cost-reduction program and realigned the management team.

Story continues below advertisement

It's also anticipating that its recent acquisition of rights to the Peanuts cartoon characters and the Strawberry Shortcake franchise will help accelerate growth.

Despite the disappointing financial results, DHX Media is raising its quarterly dividend by 5 per cent to 2 cents, payable Oct. 25.

DHX Media says its revenue for the 12 months ended June 30 was $298.7-million, down two per cent from fiscal 2016, while the full-year net loss of $3.6-million compared with a year-earlier profit of $27.7-million.

The full-year results included $30.2-million of one-time acquisition and related refinancing costs associated with the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake acquisitions.

DHX shares dropped about 20 per cent at Thursday's open on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"We believe the market for content is extremely robust and growing, worldwide," Dana Landry, CEO of DHX Media, said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"As part of the integration of 'Peanuts' and 'Strawberry Shortcake' into our business, we have taken corrective actions to address the issues that contributed to the disappointing financial results."

Story continues below advertisement

Freeland calls Bombardier duty ‘aggressive’ as NAFTA round ends (The Canadian Press)
Report an error
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.