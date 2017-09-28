DHX Media shares tumble as Teletubbies weak U.S. performance hits bottom line

DHX Media Ltd. says its "Teletubbies" programming for preschool children has underperformed in the United States, contributing to disappointing financial results for fiscal 2017 – especially in its fourth quarter.

Revenue for the three-months ended June 30 was down 16.3 per cent from a year earlier, falling to $87.6-million, while its fourth-quarter loss ballooned to $18.3-million.

The Halifax-based company says it has initiated a cost-reduction program and realigned the management team.

It's also anticipating that its recent acquisition of rights to the Peanuts cartoon characters and the Strawberry Shortcake franchise will help accelerate growth.

Despite the disappointing financial results, DHX Media is raising its quarterly dividend by 5 per cent to 2 cents, payable Oct. 25.

DHX Media says its revenue for the 12 months ended June 30 was $298.7-million, down two per cent from fiscal 2016, while the full-year net loss of $3.6-million compared with a year-earlier profit of $27.7-million.

The full-year results included $30.2-million of one-time acquisition and related refinancing costs associated with the Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake acquisitions.

DHX shares dropped about 20 per cent at Thursday's open on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

"We believe the market for content is extremely robust and growing, worldwide," Dana Landry, CEO of DHX Media, said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"As part of the integration of 'Peanuts' and 'Strawberry Shortcake' into our business, we have taken corrective actions to address the issues that contributed to the disappointing financial results."

