Dollarama shares hit record high as profit tops estimates

Dollarama Inc's shares touched an all-time high after the Canadian dollar-store operator reported a better-than-expected profit for the ninth straight quarter, as customers spent more at its stores.

The company, which raised its product price ceiling to $4 last year, faces far less competition in the market than its U.S. peers, allowing it to raise prices and improve margins.

Dollarama's gross margins improved to 39.6 per cent in the second quarter from 38.4 per cent a year earlier. In contrast, U.S. retailer Dollar General Corp reported a slide in its second-quarter profit margins, as it cut prices more aggressively to compete with Amazon's Whole Foods Market.

Dollarama said on Thursday that average basket size on checkout rose 5.9 per cent in the quarter ended July 30. Traffic rose 0.2 per cent – the first time in four quarters.

Shares of the Montreal-based company rose as much as 8.7 per cent to $132.39 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company said its same-store sales rose 6.1 per cent.

Dollarama's net income jumped 24 per cent to $131.8-million, or $1.15 per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.15 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.04, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which opened 17 stores in the quarter, said sales rose 11.5 per cent to $812.5-million. However, they narrowly missed analysts' expectations of $812.6-million.