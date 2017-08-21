Dream Office REIT approaches end of restructuring with smaller portfolio, new outlook

After significantly shrinking its portfolio and a challenging restructuring over the past year and a half, Dream Office REIT is looking at ways to adapt to an increasingly competitive commercial real estate landscape, and chairman Michael Cooper says he looks forward to focusing on the core properties remaining in the company's portfolio.

Dream Office REIT, one of the country's largest office-tower owners, began its restructuring in February, 2016. At the time, the company's portfolio was worth around $6.1-billion. Since then, it's sold off $3.2-billion's worth and aims to eventually sell more until it reaches a value of $2.9-billion. The company is now 60-per-cent smaller than it used to be.

"The thing is, when you make your company bigger, everybody's excited and you're hiring people, but when you make your company smaller, even though it's the right thing to do, it's just much harder," Mr. Cooper said.

On Jan. 15, 2016, Dream Office REIT saw its lowest share price since 2008 at $14.57. Since announcing its strategic plan the following month, the company's share price has steadily climbed and currently hovers around $21. While it's much lower than its high of $39.73 back in 2012, the company appears to be more stable now than it was a few years ago.

"There are investors that are happier now that they've improved the company and that it's more attractive now than it was previously. Primarily because the risk has been reduced dramatically," said Mark Rothschild, an analyst at Canaccord Genuity who covers the company.

Dream Office REIT's need to restructure started with the decline of oil revenue and investor confidence in Alberta. Property values tumbled for the 45 properties the company owned in the province. Dream Office REIT announced earlier this year that it would sell 12 buildings in Calgary and Edmonton, valued at $200-million.

In June of this year, Dream Office REIT sold off its remaining 50-per-cent stake of Scotia Plaza, a 68-storey bank tower in the heart of Toronto's financial district, for $750-million, after five years of ownership. It was in that building the company got its start on the 56th floor. "We're happy with what we did with it. I would say we spent close to $100-million on that building," Mr. Cooper said. "I think we'll use skills and knowledge from that building and apply it to other buildings where we can move the needle."

Moving forward, the REIT's chief sees a number of shifts in the sector that the company will have to be mindful of when deciding what to take on next. One of them is a trend across the board of more conservative-spending and cost cutting by public and private organizations. "A big cost is space. Anything they can do to be more efficient face falls on the bottom lines. So, tenants are very fierce to reduce their footprint and that's not so good for office," Mr. Cooper said.

Another trend he says he's watching is Canadian pension funds building and funding large amounts of new real estate supply, causing some buildings to appear to age faster by comparison. "Buildings are sort of older sooner. For the first time, people are building office buildings, not because there's that much more demand but to take other people's tenants," Mr. Cooper said.

Reducing its portfolio has been one of the ways Dream Office REIT has tried to rise above the trend, taking a quality over quantity approach. "In very simple terms, we want to have buildings that tenants want to be in. Not buildings that you have to induce them to come into," Mr. Cooper said.

What this has largely meant for the company is redeveloping some of its core assets, 56 per cent of which are in the Greater Toronto Area. Without identifying specific properties, Mr. Cooper said Toronto presents potential for the company because of planned transit projects and the steady flow of Canadians making the city and its suburbs their home.

While the company and analysts, including Matt Kornack of National Bank Financial, have identified some properties that could have redevelopment opportunities, such as the Aviva and 438 University Avenue buildings in Toronto, getting to that step could take years. "It's going to take a little bit of time to start this process," Mr. Kornack said. "They've dealt with the capital structure side and now they like what they own. But executing on redevelopment, it's not going to be tomorrow."