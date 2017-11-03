Economy blows past expectations, creates 35,000 jobs in October

Canada's jobs market was on fire in October, creating tens of thousands of full-time positions.

The net increase to employment was 35,300, with a gain of 89,000 full-time jobs and the loss of 53,000 part-time positions, Statistics Canada said Friday.

Having said that, the jobless rate inched up to 6.3 per cent from September's 6.2 per cent as more people looked for work.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar jumped near half a cent on the news to 78.56 (U.S.)

Over the past 12 months, employment is now up 1.7 per cent, or almost 310,000 jobs. Again, that's led by full-time positions, which are up 2.7 per cent or almost 400,000.

Quebec led October's surge, with a gain of 18,000.

In Alberta, employment also climbed, by 12,000, and all of them full-time jobs. Of course, unemployment is still at 7.8 per cent in the heart of the energy industry.

Notable, too, is that young people aged 15 to 24 gained the most.

"Growth indicators for Canada have been decelerating, but you wouldn't know it looking at the labour market, where employers are still beefing up their work force," said CIBC World Markets chief economist Avery Shenfeld.

"A 35,000 net addition to employment in October topped consensus expectations, and the 'quality' indicators this month were all on the side of angels. The growth was in full-time, private sector paid (not self-employed) positions, and led by cyclical goods industries (construction and manufacturing)."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The jobs report, however, showed a pick-up in average hourly wages, to 2.4 per cent from a year earlier and "a long way from the extreme lows of below 1 per cent in the spring and finally well north of inflation," said Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter.

Economists and the Bank of Canada are looking at that number closely, particularly given that September also showed a perkier statistics.

"While one single jobs report will not sway the Bank of Canada, officials will no doubt be encouraged by the moderate wage uptick," Mr. Porter said.

Royal Bank of Canada economist Josh Nye agreed.

"Stronger wage growth is also consistent with their expectation that tighter labour market conditions will feed through to wages, albeit with some lag," he said.