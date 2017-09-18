Bank of Canada keeping a wary eye on NAFTA talks, ‘protectionist shift’: deputy governor

The Bank of Canada is keeping a wary eye on the ongoing NAFTA talks, worried that any drift towards greater protectionism would damage this country's heavily trade dependent economy.

Anything that impedes the ability of Canadian companies to import and export freely could force the bank to raise interest rates sooner than planned going forward, a top central bank official warned Monday.

"The stakes are very high," deputy governor Timothy Lane said in remarks prepared for a speech in Saskatoon, Sask.

The possibility of a "material protectionist shift" in the NAFTA talks is a "key source" of uncertainty for Canada's economy, Mr. Lane said.

Renegotiation of the North American free trade agreement could undermine Canada's growth potential, making the economy more susceptible to rising inflation, he explained.

"We will be watching these developments, and their implications for Canadian exports and business investment very closely," Mr. Lane said.

The U.S. has been pushing hard to improve its own trade position in the negotiations by demanding more domestic content in products and ending the ability of NAFTA members to challenge protectionist trade measures before independent dispute settlement panels.

A third round of NAFTA talks is slated to take place later this week in Ottawa.

Mr. Lane said Canada is particularly sensitive to trade because exports and imports make up roughly 65 per cent of GDP – one of the highest concentrations among Group of Seven countries. Canadian companies have also become highly dependent on global supply chains to stay competitive.

In his speech, Mr. Lane offered no clear sign about when the bank might raise its key interest rate again. The central bank has hiked rates twice since the start of the summer, pushing its benchmark overnight rate to one per cent from 0.5 per cent in the face of surging GDP growth in the first 6 months of this year.

But he said the bank would be paying "close attention" to how the economy responds to higher interest rates and the Canadian dollar.

Most lenders have matched the Bank of Canada by raising their own rates on mortgages, lines of credit and other products in the past couple of months.

The Canadian dollar has also shot up by several cents in recent months to nearly 82 cents (U.S.), making Canadian exports relatively more expensive in the U.S. and elsewhere.

So far, data suggests growth is becoming "more broadly based and self-sustaining," Mr. Lane said. He noted in particular that exports and business investment is picking up.

