Canada's household debt burden continues to climb

Statscan says household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income rose to 167.8 per cent in the second quarter, up from 166.6 per cent in the previous three-month period.

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe compared with their disposable income climbed higher in the second quarter.

The agency says household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income increased to 167.8 per cent, up from 166.6 per cent in the first quarter.

That means for every dollar of household disposable income there was $1.68 in credit market debt.

The increase came as household income increased 1.2 per cent while household credit market debt rose 1.9 per cent.

Total household credit market debt, which includes consumer credit, mortgage and non-mortgage loans, totalled nearly $2.08 trillion in the second quarter.

Mortgage debt increased 1.6 per cent to $1.36-trillion, while consumer credit grew 2.4 per cent to $609.6-billion.

