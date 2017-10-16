Canadian businesses still bullish despite U.S. worries, rising rates: BoC

Businesses in Canada remain bullish about their prospects, shaking off concerns about U.S. protectionism, rising interest rates and still-low energy prices, according to the Bank of Canada's fall business outlook survey.

The mood has cooled from the summer, but the results still "point to continued positive business sentiment across the country, with business activity becoming entrenched," according to the report, released Monday.

The bank characterized business sentiment as "healthy overall."

Companies remain generally upbeat about future sales, investment and hiring, according to the survey of senior managers from 100 businesses across the country, conducted Aug. 24 to Sept. Sept. 19.

"Capacity and labour market pressures have intensified over the past year, suggesting that slack is being absorbed amid robust demand," the bank said.

The business outlook survey is one of the last pieces of information Governor Stephen Poloz and his central bank colleagues take in before their next scheduled interest rate-setting announcement Oct. 25. The bank has raised its key interest rate twice so far this year – a total of half a percentage-point to one per cent – and financial markets are expecting one more hike between now and January.

Among the highlights of the survey:

– 63 per cent of respondents said orders and other future sales prospects have improved versus 8 per cent reporting a deterioration. The rest reported no change.

– 42 per cent said their pace of sales growth will pick over the next year, compared to 23 per cent who expect slower sales growth. Thirty-five per cent expect no change.

– Businesses in the energy-producing provinces reported higher sales activity for the first time since the 2015 oil price collapse.

– 41 per cent of companies expect to spend more on machinery and equipment over the next 12 months versus 24 per cent who intend to invest less. The rest expect no change.

– 48 per cent of respondents expect to add workers over the next year, compared to just 14 per cent who expect to cut their workforce. The rest expect no change.

– 47 per cent of companies say they will have difficulty meeting demand in the next 12 months.

A separate survey of loan officers, also released Monday, shows "virtually unchanged" business lending conditions.