Canadian factory sales post biggest gain in eight months

Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly increased in August, rising the most in eight months, on higher sales of vehicles and parts, as well as petroleum and coal products, data from Statistics Canada showed on Wednesday.

The 1.6 per cent growth was well above forecasts for a 0.1 per cent decline and the largest gain since December 2016. Stripping out the effects of price changes, volumes were also solid, rising 1.2 per cent.

Manufacturing sales rose in eight out of 21 sectors, accounting for 66 per cent of the manufacturing sector and led by a 8.2 per cent increase in the transportation equipment sector.

Story continues below advertisement

That was driven by higher sales volumes of motor vehicles and parts following increased production after assembly plants were shut for longer than usual in July, the statistics agency said. Vehicle sales in Canada are on track to hit a record in 2017.

Sales in the petroleum and coal sector rose 3.2 per cent, largely because of higher prices. Elsewhere, manufacturing sales rose in the primary metal and machinery sectors.

Forward-looking new orders climbed 4.4 per cent, the most since April 2016 and potentially boding well for future sales. The increase was driven by more orders in the transportation sector, including vehicles.